Sanjay Dutt Pays Homage to Parents at Vishnupad Temple; Supports Ram Temple Inauguration

Acclaimed Indian actor, Sanjay Dutt, journeyed to the sacred Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, Bihar, on January 11, 2024, to offer 'pind daan', a profound Hindu ritual that honours one's ancestors. This act of filial piety was dedicated to his parents, Nargis and Sunil Dutt, who passed away in 1981 and 2005, respectively. A video depicting Dutt engaged in the solemn ceremony has since made its way onto the internet, garnering attention from fans and followers globally.

Public and Private Intersect

Following the ceremony, the actor found himself in the midst of a sea of fans and an imposing security detail. Despite the intense scrutiny, Dutt maintained a composed facade, evoking his on-screen persona. His visit to the temple not only fulfilled a personal obligation but also served as a rare glimpse into the spiritual life of this cinema icon.

A Positive Voice Amidst Controversy

During his visit, Dutt was probed by the media regarding the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Displaying diplomacy and positivity, he applauded the event and expressed enthusiasm to attend the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony. His parting words, 'Jai Bhole Nath', a salutation to Lord Shiva, further cemented his deep-rooted faith and devotion.

Continued Professional Success

On the professional front, Dutt has recently been exploring complex, negative roles in cinema. His performance as the antagonist in Thalapthy Vijay's 'Leo' and a memorable cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' have been widely appreciated. His portrayal of Adheera in 'KGF: Chapter 2' alongside Yash, has earned him critical acclaim. With a promising line-up of films such as 'The Virgin Tree' and 'Welcome To The Jungle' set for release in 2024, Sanjay Dutt's career continues to thrive amidst his personal tribulations.