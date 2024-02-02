Sanjay Dutt Hails Wasim Akram as 'God of Cricket' at Dubai Event

Bollywood superstar, Sanjay Dutt, recently showered accolades on former Pakistani cricketer, Wasim Akram, dubbing him the 'God of Cricket' at a digital currency gathering in Dubai. This public display of admiration from Dutt is a testament to their longstanding friendship and mutual respect. Dutt's laudation focused on Akram's mastery of reverse swing bowling, a skill that earned him the moniker 'Sultan of Swing' and made him a fearsome adversary on the cricket pitch.

Reunion After Almost A Decade

The event also marked a reunion for the two celebrities after nearly ten years. Akram commemorated the occasion by sharing a snapshot of the two together on his social media account. The celebration of their reunion and Dutt's acknowledgement of Akram's cricketing prowess underscored the deep bond shared between the two.

Akram's Illustrious Cricket Career

Wasim Akram, often referred to as the 'Sultan of Swing,' carved an indelible mark in cricket history with his extraordinary achievements. His illustrious career spanned over two decades during which he took 916 wickets in 460 international matches. Akram's significant role in leading Pakistan to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup is still celebrated. His sterling performance in the World Cup final against England, where he took three wickets and scored a swift 33 off 18 balls, won him the Player of the Match award.

Legacy of the 'Sultan of Swing'

Beyond his World Cup triumph, Akram's cricket journey is studded with several milestones, including being the second-fastest bowler to secure 500 international wickets, a feat he accomplished in just 354 matches. His exceptional skills, particularly his reverse swing bowling, has left an enduring impact, influencing and inspiring generations of cricketers across the globe. Dutt's public recognition of Akram as the 'God of Cricket' at the event was a fitting tribute to the cricket legend's indomitable spirit and extraordinary career.