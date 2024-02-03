Sandeep Reddy Vanga Eager to Collaborate with Bollywood Bigwigs

Acclaimed filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has revealed his aspiration to collaborate with Bollywood's stalwarts, specifically naming Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. Vanga, whose directorial prowess has been recognized globally, expressed his admiration for these actors and his intention to bring them into his cinematic universe.

Meeting the King of Bollywood

Vanga shared that while he has yet to discuss potential film projects with Shah Rukh Khan, their paths have crossed, leaving a promising impression on both. He mentioned that Shah Rukh has viewed and expressed admiration for the teaser of Vanga's forthcoming film 'Animal'. This interaction has ignited the director's enthusiasm to work with the 'King of Bollywood' further.

Defending His Artistic Stance

In the interview, Vanga also addressed previous criticisms directed at his films, particularly from Kiran Rao. The director defended his work, retorting that similar themes of misogyny have been portrayed in Aamir Khan's earlier films. He argued that it is the artist's prerogative to depict society's realities, even when they are uncomfortable or controversial.

Shah Rukh Khan: The Philosopher Actor

In a separate discussion at a News18 event, Shah Rukh Khan delved into his acting philosophy. The superstar emphasized his commitment to playing characters that inspire hope and happiness, reflecting his belief in the power of cinema to influence society positively. Speaking further on his approach, he underscored the moral responsibility he feels when portraying villains. Shah Rukh ensures that his villainous characters face dire consequences, epitomizing his belief that 'goodness begets goodness' and 'badness deserves a kick in the backside'.

In anticipation of future projects, Vanga is developing a compelling script intended for Shah Rukh Khan's perusal. He is optimistic about beginning production within a month, contingent upon script approval. The director also announced plans to release one film annually and revealed the title of his 'Animal' sequel as 'Animal Park'.