en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Saisha Shinde: A Beacon of Hope and Acceptance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Saisha Shinde: A Beacon of Hope and Acceptance

As the dawn of a new day breaks in India, it brings with it the inspiring story of Saisha Shinde, a beacon of light and hope for many in the LGBTQIA+ community. Formerly known as Swapnil Shinde, Saisha has carved out a distinct identity as India’s first transgender fashion designer. Embracing her true self, she publicly came out as a transwoman in January 2021, sharing details of her body feminization surgery at the age of 40.

Embodying Courage and Authenticity

The fashion world is a canvas for self-expression and Saisha has certainly made her mark. Her personal style and audacious spirit have not only captured attention but also inspired many. Beyond creating couture, she has sown the seeds of acceptance and courage, encouraging individuals to embrace their true identities.

Receiving Acceptance and Support

In a recent anecdote, Saisha shed light on Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s reaction to her transition. During a fitting session prior to her public revelation, Saisha informed Aishwarya’s manager about her transition to ensure there were no surprises. Aishwarya’s response was nothing short of graceful and supportive. She correctly used Saisha’s name and pronouns, including when introducing her daughter Aaradhya to Saisha. This gesture underlines the respect and acceptance Saisha received from those she worked with, even prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

The Impact of Positive Acceptance

Such experiences reiterate the significance of acceptance and support in the lives of transgender individuals. Saisha’s journey is not only about her own transformation but also about the transformative effect she has had on those around her. Her story serves as a reminder that everyone deserves love, respect, and the freedom to be their authentic selves.

0
Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
2 hours ago
Bollywood Duo Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Visit Ram Temple Replica in Mumbai Ahead of Wedding
In the heart of Mumbai, a remarkable feat of architecture has risen, a replica of the Ram temple, erected to offer solace to those unable to make the forthcoming pilgrimage to the inauguration of the genuine temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Among the visitors to this symbol of devout craftsmanship were Bollywood’s Rakul Preet
Bollywood Duo Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Visit Ram Temple Replica in Mumbai Ahead of Wedding
'Wake Up Sid' Stars Reunite for OPPO Ad, Fans Demand Sequel
9 hours ago
'Wake Up Sid' Stars Reunite for OPPO Ad, Fans Demand Sequel
Indian Cinema Buzz: Film Endorsements, Philanthropy, and the Rise of Biopics
14 hours ago
Indian Cinema Buzz: Film Endorsements, Philanthropy, and the Rise of Biopics
Kangana Ranaut Spotted with Mystery Man in Mumbai: Fans Speculate a New Relationship
4 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut Spotted with Mystery Man in Mumbai: Fans Speculate a New Relationship
Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi Summoned by Consumer Commission in Bihar
4 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi Summoned by Consumer Commission in Bihar
Khan's Humility Towards ISRO Scientist Strikes a Chord With Public
9 hours ago
Khan's Humility Towards ISRO Scientist Strikes a Chord With Public
Latest Headlines
World News
Unity in the Face of Sickness: A Beacon of Hope in Gaza's Healthcare Crisis
24 seconds
Unity in the Face of Sickness: A Beacon of Hope in Gaza's Healthcare Crisis
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
1 min
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
1 min
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
2 mins
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
2 mins
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
2 mins
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
3 mins
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
3 mins
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
3 mins
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app