Saba Pataudi Shares Adorable Easter Snaps of Kareena Kapoor's Kids, Includes Sara-Ibrahim Throwback

Amidst the festive cheer of Easter, Saba Pataudi delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming glimpse into the Pataudi family's celebrations, featuring the young members of the clan. The Instagram post not only captured the spirit of the occasion but also brought back fond memories with a throwback photograph of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim. The post, adorned with candid shots from Jeh Ali Khan's birthday, accentuated the familial warmth and joy synonymous with the Pataudi household, further highlighted by the presence of Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya.

Advertisment

Cherishing Moments and Milestones

The curated collection of photographs by Saba Pataudi on her social media platform encapsulated significant family moments, starting from Jeh's Spiderman-themed birthday bash to candid captures of Taimur and Jeh's brotherly interactions. The photographs not only showcased the celebratory essence of Easter but also intricately depicted the familial bonds shared among the Pataudi cousins. Special moments were further immortalized through the inclusion of Sara and Ibrahim, showcasing the continuum of affection and togetherness that characterizes the family.

Vacations and Ventures

Right now, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons Taimur and Jeh are on vacation in Tanzania. This Friday marked the release of her most recent movie, Crew, in which she co-stars with actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon as an air hostess. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy also stars Kapil Sharma in a cameo and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

Sara's most recent appearances were in Ae Watan Mere Watan on Prime Video and Murder Mubarak on Netflix. Her next appearance will be in Metro. Anurag Basu's Dino. Meanwhile, rumors have it that Ibrahim will be making his acting debut in the upcoming Sarzameen film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol in the key roles.

