Bollywood

Rani Mukerji Faces Backlash for Claiming Indian Cinema’s Global Superiority

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Rani Mukerji Faces Backlash for Claiming Indian Cinema’s Global Superiority

Sparks flew in the realm of Indian cinema as Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji touted Indian cinema as the world’s best during a roundtable discussion with Galatta Plus. Her comments, a response to filmmaker Prithvi Konanur’s praise for Iranian cinema’s progressive ideas, ignited a contentious debate on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Unpacking Mukerji’s Controversial Statement

Mukerji’s declaration that Indian cinema reigns supreme globally was met with a flurry of criticism. Netizens accused the actress of being naive and insular, pointing to the lack of Indian films’ presence in international circuits as a contradiction to her claim. The Bollywood actress had highlighted the Indian film ’12th Fail’, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, as an example of India’s diverse storytelling. The film, centered around the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and starring Vikrant Massey, was independently nominated for the Oscars 2024 and can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

On The Defensive: Indian Cinema Vs. Iranian Cinema

Mukerji’s counter to Konanur’s praise for Iranian cinema’s advanced ideas sparked additional controversy. Critics found her comparison of Indian and Iranian cinema based on the ’12th Fail’ to be flawed and mocked her for the same. The irony of Mukerji’s claim was not lost on netizens, as they highlighted the brilliance of Iranian cinema and its global reputation for thought-provoking films.

Reflecting on Satyajit Ray’s Disdain for Mainstream Indian Cinema

Fanning the flames further, a user referenced the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s disdain for the mainstream Indian cinema that Mukerji represents. Ray, known for his profound contributions to Indian cinema, had been vocal about his criticism of the industry’s superficiality and lack of depth. This reminder served as a poignant critique of Mukerji’s viewpoint and a call for introspection within the industry.

In the end, Rani Mukerji’s proclamation about Indian cinema’s global superiority has opened the floor for a much-needed dialogue about the quality and diversity of Indian films. While some may echo Mukerji’s sentiments, the critical backlash suggests a growing demand for a more nuanced understanding of global cinema and its varied storytelling traditions.

Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

