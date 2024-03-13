Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Set for Pastel-Themed Wedding in March 2024

Amidst the shimmering lights of Bollywood, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's love story flourished, leading them to the altar. From co-stars to soulmates, their journey has been a testament to love in the limelight, culminating in a much-anticipated wedding slated for March 15, 2024, at ITC Grand Bharat, Manesar, Haryana. Known for their on-screen chemistry, the couple's off-screen romance has captivated fans, making their upcoming nuptials a widely celebrated affair.

From Reel to Real

Their romance blossomed on the sets, growing stronger with each film they shared. Pulkit, previously married, found love again in Kriti, marking a new chapter in their lives. The couple's decision to tie the knot comes after years of speculation, with their Valentine’s Day posts hinting at a spring wedding. Their love story, marked by shared screen space and mutual admiration, sets the stage for a grand celebration of love, attended by close friends and family, including Bollywood luminaries like Farhan Akhtar and Richa Chadha.

A Pastel Dream

Embracing their individuality, Pulkit and Kriti have opted for a pastel-themed wedding, reflecting their vibrant yet elegant personalities. The ceremony promises to be an intimate affair, with traditional Punjabi elements fused with their unique flair. The guest list is a testament to their beloved status within the industry, with many awaiting the celebration of their union. The couple's thoughtful wedding invitation, featuring a painting of them with their pets, has already captured hearts, symbolizing their journey from friends to life partners.

The Buzz and Beyond

As the wedding date approaches, anticipation builds, not just among fans but also within the industry. Their relationship, having withstood the scrutiny of public life, emerges stronger, ready to embark on this new journey. Pulkit and Kriti's wedding is not just a celebration of their love but also an inspiration, showing that true love thrives, even in the spotlight. As they prepare to say 'I do,' the couple's story adds a beautiful chapter to Bollywood's romantic tales, eagerly watched by fans and well-wishers alike.

The impending wedding of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda is more than a union of two souls; it's a testament to love finding its way despite the odds. Their journey, from co-stars to partners for life, mirrors the fairy tales we've grown to cherish, reminding us that love stories do come true. As they step into this new phase of life, their love story encourages others to believe in the power of love, making their wedding not just an event, but a beacon of hope for romantics everywhere.