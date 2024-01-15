en English
Aviation

Passenger Assaults Pilot on IndiGo Flight, Sparks Nationwide Discussion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Passenger Assaults Pilot on IndiGo Flight, Sparks Nationwide Discussion

In a recent incident that has shocked air travelers across the nation, a passenger aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa assaulted the captain while he was making an announcement about a delay. The passenger, identified as Sahil Kataria and attired in a conspicuous yellow hoodie, was caught on video hitting the pilot, an act that has since stirred a wave of outrage and concern among the general public and celebrities alike. The scene was swiftly addressed by a flight attendant who intervened to protect the pilot, assisted by another passenger in a sky blue hoodie who pulled the aggressor away.

Unruly Passenger Detained

The unruly passenger, Kataria, was later escorted out of the aircraft by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. The incident took place against a backdrop of massive flight disruptions due to poor weather, a fact that has sparked a wide range of responses from social media users. Some have expressed sympathy for the airline employees who are under incredible pressure during such times, while others have condemned the passenger’s behavior as unacceptable.

Legal Action and Potential ‘No-Fly’ Status

Following the incident, the Delhi Police, acting on a complaint filed by the co-pilot and other security personnel, initiated legal action against Kataria. IndiGo Airlines has since formed an internal committee to address the matter and is contemplating placing Kataria on the ‘No Fly List’ for his unruly behavior. The possibility of a ‘no-fly’ status for Kataria presents a significant deterrent for such disruptive conduct in the future.

Bollywood Reacts to the Incident

The incident has not only captured the attention of the public but has also led to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood suggesting that self-defense training programs might become mandatory in the future. This idea, while novel, reflects the increasing concern for the safety of airline personnel in the face of such incidents. Actress Radhika Apte also drew attention to a related matter, criticizing airport staff for confining passengers without access to restrooms or water in an aerobridge for an hour, highlighting the need for improved passenger care during delays.

Aviation Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

