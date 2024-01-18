Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Love Story Unveiled in 'O Piya' Extended Version

The tale of Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha's love story has taken a new, melodious turn as an extended version of the romantic song 'O Piya' is released. This music video, much like a love letter in motion, captures the unseen moments from their high-profile wedding that took place in the heart of Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24, 2023.

A Song of Love and Celebration

'O Piya' is not just a song; it is a beautiful narrative of the couple's journey of love. It details the tender moments, the anticipation in their eyes during the haldi ceremony, and the emotional instance of Parineeti walking down the aisle. This visual treat, coupled with the melodious tune, is a testament to their love story that began in London during their higher education.

A Wedding to Remember

The couple's wedding, held at a venue nestled in the middle of Lake Pichola, was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. It was one of 2023's biggest celebrity weddings. The nuptials also saw the attendance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the lively performance by singer Mika Singh added to the celebratory atmosphere.

Parineeti's Blossoming Career

While her personal life is filled with joy and celebration, Parineeti's professional life is also on an upward trajectory. Her recent film, 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', where she starred opposite Akshay Kumar, has been making the news. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film revolves around a coal mine accident, adding another feather to Parineeti's cap of diverse roles.