Bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi: From Gangs of Wasseypur to Idol for Real-Life Gangsters

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Pankaj Tripathi: From Gangs of Wasseypur to Idol for Real-Life Gangsters

Ambiguity between reel and real life blurred when acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, known for his role as a formidable criminal in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, unexpectedly became an idol for real-life gangsters. The 2012 film’s success marked a significant milestone, not just for Tripathi, but for his co-stars, including Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, etching their names in Bollywood history.

Real Gangsters Express Admiration for Tripathi’s Character

In a candid interview, Tripathi confirmed that he has been approached by several gangsters from North and South India, expressing their admiration for his character, Sultan. This unexpected idolization offered a unique insight into the influence of cinema and its potential to shape perceptions. Tripathi humorously noted that even writers pitching stories to him post the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ release were often apprehensive, fearing he might pull out a knife on them.

Tripathi’s Journey Post ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

Since ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, Tripathi has continued to intrigue audiences with his distinct and diverse roles. Recently, he made headlines with ‘Kadak Singh’, a narrative about a financial crimes officer wrestling with amnesia while investigating a chit-fund scam. The film, currently available on Zee5, further cemented Tripathi’s reputation as a versatile actor.

Upcoming Projects: ‘Main Atal Hoon’ and More

Tripathi fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film, ‘Main Atal Hoon’. The trailer was released on 20th December 2023 and the theatrical release is set for 19th January 2024. With seven releases lined up for the first half of 2024, Tripathi is looking at a busy schedule ahead, promising a treat for cinema lovers.

Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

