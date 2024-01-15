en English
Bollywood

Nostalgic Reunion: ‘Taare Zameen Par’ Stars Darsheel Safary and Tisca Chopra Reunite at Ira Khan’s Wedding Reception

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
A grand celebration marked the wedding reception of Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, and Nupur Shikhare. The event held at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was graced by numerous stars from the Indian film industry. Among the attendees was Darsheel Safary, the actor best known for his role as Ishaan Awasthi in the critically acclaimed film ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

Reunion of ‘Taare Zameen Par’ Co-stars

Adding a nostalgic touch to the event, Darsheel Safary was seen reuniting with his co-star from ‘Taare Zameen Par’, Tisca Chopra. Safary, dressed in a blue blazer and matching pants, was photographed with Chopra, who played his mother in the film. This mini-reunion, 15 years after the film’s release, was a special moment for both the actors and their fans.

A Touching Social Media Share

Chopra took to social media to share a heartwarming photograph with Safary from the reception. The image beautifully captured their enduring bond and was warmly received by fans, stirring up fond memories of the film. The post served as a testament to the long-lasting relationships formed through cinema and the impact of their roles in the well-regarded film.

‘Taare Zameen Par’ – A Film Celebrated for Its Sensitivity

‘Taare Zameen Par’ is widely celebrated for its sensitive portrayal of a child’s struggle with dyslexia. The film, which received both critical acclaim and audience appreciation, tells the story of Ishaan Awasthi, a dyslexic child mentored on-screen by Aamir Khan. The attendance of Safary at Ira Khan’s reception and Chopra’s social media share not only brought back memories for fans of the film but also highlighted the special bond shared by the actors off-screen.

