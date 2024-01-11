Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Reflection on Rishi Kapoor’s Final Days on ‘Koffee With Karan’

On a special episode of ‘Koffee With Karan,’ two iconic figures of Bollywood, Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, graced the couch. The conversation traversed various topics, from their experiences as grandmothers to their foray into the world of Instagram. However, the spotlight was undeniably on Neetu Kapoor’s candid reflections on her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, and his final days battling cancer.

Neetu Kapoor on the Best Year of Her Life

In a particularly poignant segment of the discussion, Neetu Kapoor recalled her time in New York during Rishi Kapoor’s cancer treatment. Despite the grim circumstances, she described it as the best year of her life. This period marked a transformation in Rishi Kapoor’s relationship with his family. Known for maintaining a certain distance from his children, Rishi Kapoor revealed a more affectionate side during his last year, creating cherished memories for his wife.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Regret

Neetu Kapoor’s revelations offer insight into the Kapoor family dynamics, especially illuminating the formal relationship that existed between Rishi Kapoor and his son, Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir has previously expressed regret about not having a closer relationship with his father, a sentiment that gains depth in the light of Neetu Kapoor’s recollections of Rishi Kapoor’s final days.

Retrospective on Bollywood’s Golden Age

While the discussion focused significantly on the Kapoor family’s personal life, the episode also offered a retrospective on the golden age of Bollywood. As Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman shared insights about the film industry in the 70s, viewers were offered a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the world of cinema during its formative years.