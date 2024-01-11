en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Neetu Kapoor Shares ‘Mini Battles’ with Soni Razdan, Reflects on Marriage on ‘Koffee With Karan 8’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Neetu Kapoor Shares ‘Mini Battles’ with Soni Razdan, Reflects on Marriage on ‘Koffee With Karan 8’

In an engaging episode of the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 8’, veteran Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman opened up about their personal lives and shared heartwarming anecdotes. The spotlight, however, was on Neetu Kapoor as she delved into her relationship with her granddaughter, Raha Kapoor. Raha, the daughter of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, seems to be the apple of her grandmother’s eye. Neetu Kapoor humorously recounted the ‘mini battles’ she engages in with Soni Razdan, Alia’s mother, over getting Raha to utter her first words.

Neetu Kapoor’s ‘Mini Battles’ with Soni Razdan

Neetu Kapoor revealed on the show that she and Soni Razdan share a friendly rivalry when it comes to their granddaughter Raha’s first words. They both vie for the baby to say either ‘Papa’ or ‘Mamma’, creating a situation that Neetu fondly terms as ‘mini battles’. Amidst these playful interactions, Neetu expressed her joy at Raha starting to say ‘da-da’, showing her love and affection for her son Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor on Her Marriage and Advice to Ranbir and Alia

Neetu Kapoor also took the opportunity to reflect on her own marriage to the late actor Rishi Kapoor. She reminisced about the quality time she spent with him in New York during his cancer treatment, referring to it as the best time they had together. Drawing from her own marital experiences, Neetu Kapoor advised her son Ranbir and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt to do what makes them happy. She acknowledged the generational differences and emphasized that she does not expect them to emulate her journey.

Raha Kapoor, the New Joy in Neetu Kapoor’s Life

Throughout the episode, it was evident that Raha Kapoor holds a special place in Neetu Kapoor’s heart. The veteran actress shared her delight at Raha’s recent first birthday and the family’s New Year’s vacation. Furthermore, she expressed her fondness for Raha’s name, stating that it brings her comfort. The heartwarming anecdotes about her granddaughter served as a testament to Neetu Kapoor’s deep love for her family.

0
Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
4 mins ago
Tota Roy Chowdhury Opens Up About 'Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo', Acting Method, and Defends Karan Johar
Acclaimed actor Tota Roy Chowdhury has kicked off 2024 with a bang, starring in the latest series ‘Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo’ on Hoichoi. This comes after his successful stint in Bollywood with the hit project ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani’. Not one to rest on his laurels, Tota has returned to his roots
Tota Roy Chowdhury Opens Up About 'Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo', Acting Method, and Defends Karan Johar
Nandita Mahtani Marks 20 Years in Fashion with a Star-Studded Show
1 hour ago
Nandita Mahtani Marks 20 Years in Fashion with a Star-Studded Show
Shah Rukh Khan Honored as Indian of the Year 2023: A Triumphant Return
1 hour ago
Shah Rukh Khan Honored as Indian of the Year 2023: A Triumphant Return
Shah Rukh Khan Named 'Indian of the Year', Criticizes Negative Characters in Films
12 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan Named 'Indian of the Year', Criticizes Negative Characters in Films
Vamika Kohli's Third Birthday: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Balanced Approach to Parenting
18 mins ago
Vamika Kohli's Third Birthday: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Balanced Approach to Parenting
Shah Rukh Khan's Candid Reflection on Life's Trials at Indian of the Year 2023 Award
35 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan's Candid Reflection on Life's Trials at Indian of the Year 2023 Award
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
2 mins
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
Sven-Goran Eriksson Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer: An Icon's Battle Begins
2 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer: An Icon's Battle Begins
Neeraj Chopra Rallies Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
2 mins
Neeraj Chopra Rallies Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Role of Government in Business
3 mins
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Role of Government in Business
Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict
3 mins
Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict
Liverpool Triumph Over Fulham; Ex-England Manager Eriksson Reveals Terminal Cancer Battle
4 mins
Liverpool Triumph Over Fulham; Ex-England Manager Eriksson Reveals Terminal Cancer Battle
Nicole Eggert Battles Stage 2 Breast Cancer: Celebrities Rally to Support
6 mins
Nicole Eggert Battles Stage 2 Breast Cancer: Celebrities Rally to Support
Asbestos Discovery Prompts Indefinite Closure of Rozelle Parklands
6 mins
Asbestos Discovery Prompts Indefinite Closure of Rozelle Parklands
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Denounces GOP-Led Hunter Biden Hearing as a Political Ploy
6 mins
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Denounces GOP-Led Hunter Biden Hearing as a Political Ploy
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
18 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
55 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app