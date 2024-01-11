Neetu Kapoor Shares ‘Mini Battles’ with Soni Razdan, Reflects on Marriage on ‘Koffee With Karan 8’

In an engaging episode of the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 8’, veteran Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman opened up about their personal lives and shared heartwarming anecdotes. The spotlight, however, was on Neetu Kapoor as she delved into her relationship with her granddaughter, Raha Kapoor. Raha, the daughter of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, seems to be the apple of her grandmother’s eye. Neetu Kapoor humorously recounted the ‘mini battles’ she engages in with Soni Razdan, Alia’s mother, over getting Raha to utter her first words.

Neetu Kapoor’s ‘Mini Battles’ with Soni Razdan

Neetu Kapoor revealed on the show that she and Soni Razdan share a friendly rivalry when it comes to their granddaughter Raha’s first words. They both vie for the baby to say either ‘Papa’ or ‘Mamma’, creating a situation that Neetu fondly terms as ‘mini battles’. Amidst these playful interactions, Neetu expressed her joy at Raha starting to say ‘da-da’, showing her love and affection for her son Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor on Her Marriage and Advice to Ranbir and Alia

Neetu Kapoor also took the opportunity to reflect on her own marriage to the late actor Rishi Kapoor. She reminisced about the quality time she spent with him in New York during his cancer treatment, referring to it as the best time they had together. Drawing from her own marital experiences, Neetu Kapoor advised her son Ranbir and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt to do what makes them happy. She acknowledged the generational differences and emphasized that she does not expect them to emulate her journey.

Raha Kapoor, the New Joy in Neetu Kapoor’s Life

Throughout the episode, it was evident that Raha Kapoor holds a special place in Neetu Kapoor’s heart. The veteran actress shared her delight at Raha’s recent first birthday and the family’s New Year’s vacation. Furthermore, she expressed her fondness for Raha’s name, stating that it brings her comfort. The heartwarming anecdotes about her granddaughter served as a testament to Neetu Kapoor’s deep love for her family.