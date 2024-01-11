en English
Bollywood

Nandita Mahtani Marks 20 Years in Fashion with a Star-Studded Show

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Nandita Mahtani Marks 20 Years in Fashion with a Star-Studded Show

Celebrating two decades of innovation and style, celebrity designer Nandita Mahtani recently marked her 20-year milestone in the fashion industry with a grand fashion show in Mumbai. The event, brimming with glamour and refinement, saw the attendance of Bollywood’s elite, turning the night into a constellation of stardom.

Star-studded Celebration

The evening was speckled with glittering stars from the Hindi cinema industry. Among the attendees was renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, a close friend of Mahtani. Johar didn’t just grace the event but became the showstopper, enchanting the audience with his charismatic presence. He donned an oversized blazer featuring hand-crusted, diamond-etched embroidery on silk velvet, a testament to Mahtani’s intricate craftsmanship, paired with ultra-wide pants. The significance of the event was amplified by Johar’s heartfelt expression of his longstanding friendship with Mahtani and the nostalgia it carried, as his first-ever ramp walk had been for her.

Playful Prints and Nostalgic Trends

Mahtani’s collection at the show was a vibrant mix of resort prints that brought a playful element to her designs. The color palette was a narrative in itself, ranging from soft nudes and pristine whites to bold blacks. These were punctuated with lively splashes of pink and red, narrating a story of evolving fashion trends over the years. The collection was a clear nod to the Y2K fashion trends, a period marked by unique and bold style statements.

A Journey of Celebration and Style

The pairing of shirts with oversized blazers, mini skirts with heart-shaped tops, and a liberal use of sequins pointed to a celebration of both style and the passage of time. The collection showcased a journey of Mahtani’s 20 years in fashion, reflecting the evolution of her design sensibilities and the fashion world at large. It was a testament to her creativity, passion, and dedication to the industry. Indeed, the event was not just a fashion show, it was a celebration of a journey marked by style, innovation, and an enduring love for fashion.

Bollywood Fashion India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

