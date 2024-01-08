en English
Bollywood

Mumtaz Reveals She Was Dropped from ‘Mera Naam Joker’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:38 am EST
Mumtaz Reveals She Was Dropped from ‘Mera Naam Joker’

Unveiling a hitherto untold chapter of Bollywood’s history, veteran actress Mumtaz, in a recent interview, disclosed that she was the original choice for a significant role in the classic Indian film, ‘Mera Naam Joker’. Directed and headlined by Raj Kapoor, the film holds an iconic status in the annals of Indian cinema. Mumtaz was considered for the role of Marina, a trapeze artist, a part that eventually went to Russian actress Kseniya Ryabinkina.

The Casting Story

Mumtaz’s audition for the part of Marina initially bore fruit as she was selected for the role. However, an unexpected twist in the tale led to her exclusion from the project. The twist in question was her romantic relationship with Shammi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor’s brother. Raj Kapoor’s concerns about Mumtaz wearing revealing costumes for the role, given her close personal ties with his family, ultimately led to her being dropped from the film.

Netizens React to Mumtaz’s Revelation

The news of Mumtaz’s revelation has stirred a significant response among netizens, leading to a wave of criticism directed at Raj Kapoor. Many have accused him of hypocrisy, given the revealing costumes donned by other actresses in his films. The incident also sheds light on the familial and cultural considerations that influenced Bollywood’s casting decisions in that era.

Mumtaz on Refusing Shammi Kapoor’s Marriage Proposal

In the same interview, Mumtaz also touched upon why she turned down a marriage proposal from Shammi Kapoor. She cited the tradition of the Kapoor family demanding their daughters-in-law to quit their acting careers, a stipulation she was unwilling to abide by. This testament to Mumtaz’s defiance of patriarchal norms adds another layer to the narrative of her illustrious career and the obstacles she overcame.

Bollywood India Interviews
