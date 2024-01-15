en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Marathi Actress Shruti Marathe Sheds Light on Casting Couch Encounter

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Marathi Actress Shruti Marathe Sheds Light on Casting Couch Encounter

In a candid dialogue with the YouTube channel Aarpaar, noted Marathi film industry actress, Shruti Marathe opened the lid on her encounter with the insidious casting couch phenomenon. The incident in question revolved around a producer meeting, held to negotiate her remuneration for a forthcoming film project. It was here that the producer, instead of discussing professional terms, suggested a lurid proposition: she could secure her expected payment if she agreed to engage in sexual acts with him.

A Confrontation Born out of Misconduct

Caught off guard by the sordid proposal, Shruti found herself momentarily speechless. However, she soon regained her composure and confronted the producer. She asked a pointed question, questioning whether his wife would be willing to engage in similar acts to secure an actor for the film. This bold confrontation was her way of addressing the misconduct she had experienced.

Shruti’s Previous Stand Against the Casting Couch

This is not the first time Shruti has spoken out about the casting couch issue within the industry. In a candid Humans of Bombay Instagram post, she had previously shared another incident involving a different producer. The producer had subtly hinted at a ‘compromise’ and ‘one night’ in exchange for a role. Shruti addressed the situation directly, questioning the producer’s expectations. She didn’t stop there but went on to inform others about his behavior, causing his removal from the project.

Shruti Marathe: A Force in Marathi Cinema

Shruti Marathe has made a significant impact in Marathi television and films, earning recognition for her roles in productions like ‘Radha Hi Bawari’. She made her Bollywood debut in the critically acclaimed ‘Budhia Singh – Born to Run’. More recently, she has ventured into production with the serial ‘Nava Gadi Nava Rajya’. Her courageous stand against the casting couch phenomenon is a testament to her strength and integrity, both as an actor and as a person.

0
Bollywood Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
11 mins ago
Neil Nitin Mukesh Turns 42: A Look at His Career Journey and Beyond
On this day, January 15, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh rings in his 42nd birthday. Born into a family of renowned singers, with Nitin Mukesh as his father and Mukesh as his grandfather, Neil chose to carve his own path, stepping into the world of acting. His journey, however, hasn’t been without its hurdles. Career
Neil Nitin Mukesh Turns 42: A Look at His Career Journey and Beyond
Bollywood Stars Shine at Aamir Khan's Daughter's Wedding Reception
2 hours ago
Bollywood Stars Shine at Aamir Khan's Daughter's Wedding Reception
Artists Use AI to Recreate Bollywood Classic in 70s Style, Spark Wave of Nostalgia
2 hours ago
Artists Use AI to Recreate Bollywood Classic in 70s Style, Spark Wave of Nostalgia
A Day in Bollywood: Deepika's Dance, Ira Khan's Wedding, and More
38 mins ago
A Day in Bollywood: Deepika's Dance, Ira Khan's Wedding, and More
Preity Zinta and Family Fulfill Long-Held Dream with Trip to Peru
1 hour ago
Preity Zinta and Family Fulfill Long-Held Dream with Trip to Peru
Shweta Tiwari: From Television Stardom to Major Bollywood Role
2 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari: From Television Stardom to Major Bollywood Role
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
19 seconds
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
19 seconds
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
24 seconds
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
29 seconds
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
32 seconds
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
33 seconds
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
2 mins
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
2 mins
Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
Report Ocean Forecasts Significant Growth in Portable Electric Dental Rinser Market
2 mins
Report Ocean Forecasts Significant Growth in Portable Electric Dental Rinser Market
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
20 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app