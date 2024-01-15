Marathi Actress Shruti Marathe Sheds Light on Casting Couch Encounter

In a candid dialogue with the YouTube channel Aarpaar, noted Marathi film industry actress, Shruti Marathe opened the lid on her encounter with the insidious casting couch phenomenon. The incident in question revolved around a producer meeting, held to negotiate her remuneration for a forthcoming film project. It was here that the producer, instead of discussing professional terms, suggested a lurid proposition: she could secure her expected payment if she agreed to engage in sexual acts with him.

A Confrontation Born out of Misconduct

Caught off guard by the sordid proposal, Shruti found herself momentarily speechless. However, she soon regained her composure and confronted the producer. She asked a pointed question, questioning whether his wife would be willing to engage in similar acts to secure an actor for the film. This bold confrontation was her way of addressing the misconduct she had experienced.

Shruti’s Previous Stand Against the Casting Couch

This is not the first time Shruti has spoken out about the casting couch issue within the industry. In a candid Humans of Bombay Instagram post, she had previously shared another incident involving a different producer. The producer had subtly hinted at a ‘compromise’ and ‘one night’ in exchange for a role. Shruti addressed the situation directly, questioning the producer’s expectations. She didn’t stop there but went on to inform others about his behavior, causing his removal from the project.

Shruti Marathe: A Force in Marathi Cinema

Shruti Marathe has made a significant impact in Marathi television and films, earning recognition for her roles in productions like ‘Radha Hi Bawari’. She made her Bollywood debut in the critically acclaimed ‘Budhia Singh – Born to Run’. More recently, she has ventured into production with the serial ‘Nava Gadi Nava Rajya’. Her courageous stand against the casting couch phenomenon is a testament to her strength and integrity, both as an actor and as a person.