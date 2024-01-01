en English
Bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Killer' Transformation Teases Upcoming Netflix Thriller

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Killer’ Transformation Teases Upcoming Netflix Thriller

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee kicked off 2024 with a stunning transformation reveal on Instagram. On January 1, Bajpayee surprised fans with a shirtless photo, showcasing his chiseled abs. The post, captioned “New Year New Me!” playfully credited his new physique to the influence of ‘delicious soup’. This wasn’t merely a personal update, but a promotional strategy for his upcoming film ‘Killer Soup’.

A Thrilling Start to the New Year

The Instagram post not only showcased Bajpayee’s physical transformation but also teased his new film. Titled ‘Killer Soup’, the Netflix film promises to be a thrilling ride if its title and Bajpayee’s ‘killer look’ are anything to go by. The film, directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey, also stars Konkona Sen Sharma and is slated to stream from January 11, 2024.

Commendations and Anticipation

The post received an overwhelming response, garnering positive reactions from fellow celebrities and fans alike. The actor was commended for his dedication to physical transformation and his commitment to his craft. Furthermore, the post has fueled anticipation for Bajpayee’s upcoming project and his slated appearance in the third season of the popular series ‘Family Man’.

Netflix’s Exciting Line-up for 2024

Netflix’s 2024 line-up is shaping up to be exciting, with over 20 new series announced, including ‘Killer Soup’. In addition to this, the American heist comedy film ‘Lift’, directed by F. Gary Gray and written by Daniel Kunka, is scheduled to premiere on January 12, 2024. The film features an all-star cast including Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, and Sam Worthington, adding to the streaming giant’s robust roster of content.

As Bajpayee’s Instagram post serves as both a New Year motivation and a teaser for his professional endeavors, fans are enthralled with what 2024 has to offer in terms of entertainment and inspiration.

Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

