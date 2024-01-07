en English
Bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee Discusses Relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and Generational Gap in Entertainment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Two of India’s most respected actors, Manoj Bajpayee and Shah Rukh Khan, who both honed their craft under the tutelage of acting coach Barry John in New Delhi, have led distinctly different lives and careers in Bollywood. Despite sharing the same beginnings, their paths have rarely crossed, and their bond was never particularly deep, according to recent revelations by Bajpayee.

Acting Paths Diverge in Bollywood

In an interview, Bajpayee opened up about his relationship with Khan. He recalled how, even though they started their acting careers in the same Delhi groups, their friendship was never profound. They had separate circles of friends and, as their careers in Bollywood took off, their lives drifted apart. “We don’t meet anymore and have become people of different worlds,” Bajpayee admitted.

A Nostalgic Anecdote

Despite their distant relationship, Bajpayee did share a nostalgic anecdote from their early days. He recounted an incident when Shah Rukh Khan helped him get into a disco by arranging the right shoes for him. This marked Bajpayee’s first experience of a club, a memory he cherishes till date.

Generational Gap in Entertainment

In a separate interview with Zoom, Bajpayee delved into his personal life, discussing his daughter’s entertainment preferences. He shared how his daughter watches The Archies, in stark contrast to his own childhood memories of consuming different comics such as Motu Patlu and Ram Balram. This, he expressed, emphasizes a clear generational gap in entertainment preferences, underscoring how his daughter’s interests starkly differ from his own childhood experiences.

Bollywood
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

