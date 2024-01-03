Manish Malhotra Announces Third Film Production ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’

Renowned designer Manish Malhotra has announced his third film production titled ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, which is set to commence shooting on January 9, 2024. The film will be produced under his banner Stage5 Productions and features a stellar cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi. The director of the movie is Vibhu Puri, and the project will also see the involvement of acclaimed personalities like Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar.

Malhotra’s Third Production Venture

Following the announcement of two other productions, ‘Bun Tikki’ directed by Faraz Arif Ansari starring Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, and Abhay Deol, and ‘Train from Chhapraula’ which marks Tisca Chopra’s directorial debut and features Sharat Saxena and Radhika Apte, ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ is the third feather in Malhotra’s cap as a producer. The announcement has generated overwhelming positive reactions from fans and cinephiles, showcasing the significant impact the film has made even before its release.

Veteran Talent and New Collaborations

The film is a collaborative effort between Manish Malhotra and co-producer Dinesh Malhotra, and is penned and directed by Vibhu Puri. The involvement of music stalwarts like Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar adds a layer of anticipation among the audience. Malhotra, expressing his excitement about the project, shared the announcement on his Instagram account.

Upcoming Projects

Apart from ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, Manish Malhotra is also producing other films like ‘Bun Tikki’ and ‘Train from Chhapraula’. He is reportedly developing a biopic on the late Meena Kumari. In addition, the article also mentions Karan Johar’s upcoming web series ‘Showtime’, slated to premiere in 2024, featuring actors Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, and Mouni Roy.