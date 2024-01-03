en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Manish Malhotra Announces Third Film Production ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
Manish Malhotra Announces Third Film Production ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’

Renowned designer Manish Malhotra has announced his third film production titled ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, which is set to commence shooting on January 9, 2024. The film will be produced under his banner Stage5 Productions and features a stellar cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi. The director of the movie is Vibhu Puri, and the project will also see the involvement of acclaimed personalities like Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar.

Malhotra’s Third Production Venture

Following the announcement of two other productions, ‘Bun Tikki’ directed by Faraz Arif Ansari starring Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, and Abhay Deol, and ‘Train from Chhapraula’ which marks Tisca Chopra’s directorial debut and features Sharat Saxena and Radhika Apte, ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ is the third feather in Malhotra’s cap as a producer. The announcement has generated overwhelming positive reactions from fans and cinephiles, showcasing the significant impact the film has made even before its release.

Veteran Talent and New Collaborations

The film is a collaborative effort between Manish Malhotra and co-producer Dinesh Malhotra, and is penned and directed by Vibhu Puri. The involvement of music stalwarts like Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar adds a layer of anticipation among the audience. Malhotra, expressing his excitement about the project, shared the announcement on his Instagram account.

Upcoming Projects

Apart from ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, Manish Malhotra is also producing other films like ‘Bun Tikki’ and ‘Train from Chhapraula’. He is reportedly developing a biopic on the late Meena Kumari. In addition, the article also mentions Karan Johar’s upcoming web series ‘Showtime’, slated to premiere in 2024, featuring actors Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, and Mouni Roy.

0
Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kapoor Sisters Janhvi and Khushi to Stir Up the Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode

By BNN Correspondents

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Attacks 'Orry Culture' in Bollywood, Advocates for Change

By BNN Correspondents

Sonali Bendre Begins 2024 with Spiritual Visit to Neelkanth Temple

By BNN Correspondents

Aryan Khan Steps into Entertainment Industry with Directorial Debut 'Stardom'

By BNN Correspondents

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan Reunite for a Car Ad, Padukone Ann ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 8 hours
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan Reunite for a Car Ad, Padukone Ann ...
heart comment 0
Bollywood Villains in South Indian Cinema: A Trend Transforming Indian Film Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Bollywood Villains in South Indian Cinema: A Trend Transforming Indian Film Industry
Ira Khan’s Pre-Wedding Festivities: A Blend of Tradition and Bollywood Glamour

By BNN Correspondents

Ira Khan's Pre-Wedding Festivities: A Blend of Tradition and Bollywood Glamour
PATHAAN: A Turning Point in Bollywood’s Turbulent Year

By BNN Correspondents

PATHAAN: A Turning Point in Bollywood's Turbulent Year
Aamir Khan Rings in New Year with Bollywood Veterans and Ex-Wife Kiran Rao

By BNN Correspondents

Aamir Khan Rings in New Year with Bollywood Veterans and Ex-Wife Kiran Rao
Latest Headlines
World News
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
2 mins
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
2 mins
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
2 mins
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
3 mins
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
3 mins
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
3 mins
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
3 mins
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
3 mins
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
3 mins
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app