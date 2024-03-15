Kriti Sanon Criticized for Snubbing Fan's Selfie Request, Netizens Slam Her Attitude

National Award-winning Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is under fire after a recent incident where she allegedly ignored a fan's request for a selfie, sparking outrage among netizens. The situation escalated when a video surfaced online showing her bodyguard pushing away the fan, intensifying the criticism towards Sanon's behavior. This event occurred on Thursday, as Sanon was leaving the screening of the Netflix film Murder Mubarak, starring Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma, in Mumbai.

Incident Details and Public Reaction

As captured in the now-viral video, Kriti Sanon, dressed casually in a blue sweatshirt and matching trousers, was exiting the venue when approached by an eager fan. Despite the fan's attempt to capture a moment with the actress, Sanon continued to her car without acknowledging him. The video further shows her bodyguard pushing the fan aside, a move that has contributed significantly to the backlash. Following the incident, social media platforms have been abuzz with comments criticizing Sanon for her perceived arrogance and lack of courtesy towards fans. Some netizens compared her unfavorably to other celebrities who are known for their fan-friendly behavior, while others threatened to boycott her films.

Netizen's Mixed Reactions

The online community's response to Kriti Sanon's recent interaction with a fan has been varied, with many expressing disappointment and calling her behavior arrogant. Comments on social media platforms reflect a broader discussion about celebrity culture and the expectations fans have for interactions with their idols. While some argue that celebrities deserve personal space and are not obligated to entertain fan requests constantly, others believe that a brief acknowledgment can enhance a celebrity's image and rapport with their audience. The incident has sparked a debate on the fine line between respecting personal boundaries and maintaining a positive public image.

Sanon's Career and Upcoming Projects

Despite the recent backlash, Kriti Sanon's career trajectory has been on an upward path. With a string of successful films and critical acclaim for her performances, Sanon has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Shahid Kapoor and has several exciting projects lined up. Sanon is set to appear alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in Crew, and will also star in Do Patti with Kajol. Additionally, Sanon has ventured into production with her co-produced film, further establishing her as a versatile talent in the industry.

This incident, while controversial, highlights the complexities of celebrity-fan interactions in the digital age. As Kriti Sanon navigates the fallout from this episode, it serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by public figures in maintaining their privacy while fostering goodwill among their supporters. The ongoing debate underscores the evolving dynamics between celebrities and their fans, a relationship mediated by both personal boundaries and public expectations.