en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Konkona Sensharma on Her Acting Approach & New Series ‘Killer Soup’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
Konkona Sensharma on Her Acting Approach & New Series ‘Killer Soup’

National Film Award-winning actor Konkona Sensharma recently shared insights into her unique approach to acting and her experiences with character immersion. In a captivating reveal, she discussed an instance where her on-screen role seeped into her real life, leading her to express her feelings to a man, mirroring her character’s actions in a film. This incident underscores Sensharma’s belief in the intersection of personal experiences and the characters they portray, asserting that this fusion can stave off the monotony of repetitive performances.

Acting: An Imaginative Challenge

Konkona shed light on the complex challenges of acting, often undertaken amidst disjointed and distracting sets. She emphasized the importance of tapping into her own emotional reservoir to bring different characters to life. This approach, she believes, makes her performances more relatable and engaging to the audience. Her acting style, as she puts it, is intuitive and instinctual rather than methodical or planned.

Choosing Roles That Resonate

Discussing her choice of roles, Sensharma underscored the significance of resonance. Her filmography, including notable works like ‘Page 3’, ‘Luck by Chance’, and ‘Omkara’, bears testament to her ability to choose impactful roles that have earned her critical acclaim and awards. She has consistently shown her knack for picking parts that enable her to leverage her personal experiences and emotions, making her performances more authentic and moving.

‘Killer Soup’: A New Venture

Konkona’s latest project, ‘Killer Soup’, a Netflix web series, marks another step in her illustrious career. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey and featuring prominent actors like Manoj Bajpayee, the series follows the humorous misadventures of Swathi Shetty, an aspiring cook whose soup inadvertently triggers a series of comedic mishaps. The series, also starring Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar, and Kani Kusruti, promises to be a delightful blend of comedy and crime thriller, sure to captivate viewers with its unique premise and talented cast.

0
Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
1 min ago
Agastya Nanda to Star in Biopic 'Ikkis' based on War Hero Arun Khetarpal
As the silver screen readies itself for the upcoming biopic, ‘Ikkis,’ Bollywood newcomer Agastya Nanda is set to step into the shoes of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the prestigious Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honor. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film is anticipated to shed light on
Agastya Nanda to Star in Biopic 'Ikkis' based on War Hero Arun Khetarpal
Tripti Dimri Shines in Bohemian Chic at Ajio Luxe Weekend
48 mins ago
Tripti Dimri Shines in Bohemian Chic at Ajio Luxe Weekend
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
1 hour ago
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
Dia Mirza Reflects on Two Decades in Film and Environmental Activism
7 mins ago
Dia Mirza Reflects on Two Decades in Film and Environmental Activism
Ashish Wadhwa: From Bollywood's Rising Star to A Television Actor
36 mins ago
Ashish Wadhwa: From Bollywood's Rising Star to A Television Actor
Shah Rukh Khan Shows Support for Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram'
36 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan Shows Support for Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram'
Latest Headlines
World News
Lahore to Face Multan in Opening Match of National Women's T20 Tournament
11 seconds
Lahore to Face Multan in Opening Match of National Women's T20 Tournament
Urgent Search for Teenage Mother and Newborn in Gloucestershire
42 seconds
Urgent Search for Teenage Mother and Newborn in Gloucestershire
The Art of Fulfilling Weekends: Expert Insights and a Health-conscious Chipotle Fan
42 seconds
The Art of Fulfilling Weekends: Expert Insights and a Health-conscious Chipotle Fan
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
1 min
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
1 min
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
2 mins
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
2 mins
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
Urethral Sounding: Rising Trend in US Amid Health Concerns
2 mins
Urethral Sounding: Rising Trend in US Amid Health Concerns
The 34th African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of African Football
2 mins
The 34th African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of African Football
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
58 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app