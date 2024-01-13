Konkona Sensharma on Her Acting Approach & New Series ‘Killer Soup’

National Film Award-winning actor Konkona Sensharma recently shared insights into her unique approach to acting and her experiences with character immersion. In a captivating reveal, she discussed an instance where her on-screen role seeped into her real life, leading her to express her feelings to a man, mirroring her character’s actions in a film. This incident underscores Sensharma’s belief in the intersection of personal experiences and the characters they portray, asserting that this fusion can stave off the monotony of repetitive performances.

Acting: An Imaginative Challenge

Konkona shed light on the complex challenges of acting, often undertaken amidst disjointed and distracting sets. She emphasized the importance of tapping into her own emotional reservoir to bring different characters to life. This approach, she believes, makes her performances more relatable and engaging to the audience. Her acting style, as she puts it, is intuitive and instinctual rather than methodical or planned.

Choosing Roles That Resonate

Discussing her choice of roles, Sensharma underscored the significance of resonance. Her filmography, including notable works like ‘Page 3’, ‘Luck by Chance’, and ‘Omkara’, bears testament to her ability to choose impactful roles that have earned her critical acclaim and awards. She has consistently shown her knack for picking parts that enable her to leverage her personal experiences and emotions, making her performances more authentic and moving.

‘Killer Soup’: A New Venture

Konkona’s latest project, ‘Killer Soup’, a Netflix web series, marks another step in her illustrious career. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey and featuring prominent actors like Manoj Bajpayee, the series follows the humorous misadventures of Swathi Shetty, an aspiring cook whose soup inadvertently triggers a series of comedic mishaps. The series, also starring Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar, and Kani Kusruti, promises to be a delightful blend of comedy and crime thriller, sure to captivate viewers with its unique premise and talented cast.