Bollywood

Komal Sachdeva Unveils Her ‘Dunki’ Experience with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:55 am EST
Komal Sachdeva Unveils Her 'Dunki' Experience with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani

In an exclusive tête-à-tête with IndiaToday.in, actor Komal Sachdeva unveiled her enthralling journey of sharing the silver screen with Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’, Shah Rukh Khan, and renowned director Rajkumar Hirani in their latest project, ‘Dunki’. Komal, who breathed life into the character ‘Chameli’, joyously described the opportunity as the realization of a dream she had nurtured deep within.

A Star Among Stars

During the interaction, Komal painted a heartening picture of her experience with Shah Rukh Khan. She spoke of his powerful and positive aura, an almost palpable energy that seemed to fill every room he entered. In her words, Shah Rukh Khan’s presence is such that it makes everyone feel like a star. The magic of interacting with him, she mused, was an experience that she would cherish forever.

A Rare Privilege

As the conversation progressed, Komal touched upon the extraordinary good fortune she experienced in being cast in a film directed by the much-admired Rajkumar Hirani. Given Hirani’s selective and infrequent filmmaking schedule, the opportunity to work with him was indeed a rare privilege. Komal expressed her sense of blessedness for being in the right place at the right time.

Destiny’s Child

Komal emphasized her belief in the adage that what is meant for someone will find its way to them effortlessly. This philosophy, she noted, resonated deeply with her own journey in the film industry. Having started her acting career with ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Komal has since been part of several successful projects such as ‘Selfiee’, ‘Sukhee’, and the much-acclaimed series ‘Scoop’ by Hansal Mehta. Her story serves as a testament to the power of destiny and the magic of dreams.

Bollywood India Interviews
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

