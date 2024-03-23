Kolkata Canal Mystery: Blood-Soaked Body Discovered in Trolley Bag, Investigation Underway

A chilling discovery in Kolkata's New Town area has triggered an intensive police investigation after a group of sweepers found a blood-soaked body hidden inside a red trolley bag abandoned in a canal on Saturday morning. The identity of the deceased remains a mystery as local authorities dive into a complex investigation, hampered by the absence of CCTV surveillance in the desolate locality.

Unsettling Discovery by Local Sweepers

Early on Saturday, while clearing bushy vegetation near a canal in the New Town area, a group of sweepers stumbled upon a red trolley bag that seemed out of place. Upon opening the bag, they were met with a horrifying sight—a body drenched in blood. The police were immediately notified and rushed to the scene, transferring the body for autopsy to begin unraveling this grim puzzle. A police officer from the Techno City station confirmed the start of an inquiry, although the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Challenges in the Investigation

According to police officials, the investigation faces significant hurdles. The area where the body was found is not only deserted but also lacks CCTV coverage, complicating efforts to trace the perpetrator's movements. The initial suspicion is that the body was deliberately dumped in the canal by individuals familiar with the area's geography, suggesting a calculated effort to evade detection. The Techno City police station is spearheading the investigation, with detectives combing through every possible lead to shed light on this dark incident.

Arrests and Further Developments

In a significant breakthrough, the investigation has led to the arrest of a bank employee in connection with the death of Subodh Kumar Sarkar, identified as the individual found in the canal. Sarkar, originating from North 24-Parganas, suffered a severe head injury, hinting at a violent altercation prior to his body being discarded. The police are meticulously analyzing CCTV footage and examining various angles, including the use of an app-cab to transport the body to its final, grim resting place in an effort to piece together the events leading to Sarkar's death.

As the investigation unfolds, the community remains on edge, awaiting answers to the many questions surrounding this macabre discovery. The authorities are determined to uncover the truth behind Sarkar's death, promising a thorough inquiry in pursuit of justice. This incident has not only shocked the local residents but also underscored the importance of surveillance and safety measures in isolated areas. As the police delve deeper, it's hoped that the pieces of this perplexing puzzle will gradually come together, revealing the circumstances of Sarkar's untimely demise and bringing closure to this unsettling case.