Bollywood

Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Vote for Your Favorite Comic Actor in Bollywood

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Vote for Your Favorite Comic Actor in Bollywood

The curtain has been raised on the annual Koimoi Audience Poll 2023, inviting the audience to cast their votes for the Best Actor in a Comic Role from Bollywood films that graced the screens in the previous year. Despite the prevalence of action films that dominated the year 2023, there were notable comedic performances that served as a welcome interlude from the intense action scenes. The poll aims to celebrate the lighter side of cinema by acknowledging these performances.

Shortlisted Comic Gems

Four actors have been shortlisted for their exceptional performances in various films. The list includes Jagjit Singh’s portrayal of a debt-ridden father in ‘Dream Girl 2’, a role that had audiences in splits. Vikram Kochhar’s role as Buggu in ‘Dunki’ was another standout, demonstrating his comic timing and ability to create memorable characters. Varun Sharma reprised his iconic character Choocha in ‘Fukrey 3’, delivering laughs with his unique brand of humor. And making his film debut, Anubhav Singh Bassi brought a fresh comedic perspective to ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

Vote for Laughter

Empowering the audience to have their say, the poll is conducted through Twitter, a link to which is provided at the end of the article. This platform not only acknowledges the comic talent of these actors but also reflects the audience’s appreciation for the joy and laughter these actors brought to the screen in a year heavily laden with serious and action-packed movies. By casting their votes, the audience can express their gratitude for these moments of mirth.

Light Amidst the Shadows

The Koimoi Audience Poll 2023 is a testament to the power of comedy in cinema. Even amidst the high-octane action scenes and serious narratives, these comedic performances have carved a niche for themselves, bringing light-hearted moments to the audience and proving that laughter truly is the best medicine.

Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

