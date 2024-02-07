Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Pathaan's John Abraham and Jawan's Songs Triumph

The Koimoi Audience Poll 2023, an anticipated annual event in the realm of Bollywood, has disclosed winners for four more categories. In a wave of surprises and confirmations, the poll results have unveiled the grip of Shah Rukh Khan's films on the audience's hearts and minds.

John Abraham Triumphs as the Best Villain

John Abraham, known for his commanding screen presence and versatility, has bagged the Best Villain award for his performance in Pathaan. The actor, with a whopping 63% of the votes, has outshone his peers, particularly Bobby Deol from the film Animal. Abraham's win underlines the audience's appreciation for his compelling portrayal of a villainous character.

Shah Rukh Khan's Films Rule the Roost

Shah Rukh Khan's films, Pathaan and Jawan, dominated the Bollywood polls, making a statement with wins in multiple categories. The song 'Zinda Banda' from Jawan clinched the top spot with 38% of the votes on Twitter, demonstrating the film's significant impact. But Jawan's popularity didn't stop there, with another song from the film, 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya', securing the second spot in the poll.

Surprise Win for Medha Shankar

In a surprising twist, Medha Shankar from the film 12th Fail managed to surpass Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawan. Shankar, with a substantial 45% of the votes, proved that her performance was able to resonate deeply with the audience. The Koimoi Audience Poll 2023, while reflecting the dominance of Shah Rukh Khan's films, also highlights the rise of new talents and the audience's acceptance of their performances.

The Koimoi Audience Poll plans to continue this exciting journey with the revelation of the results for the remaining categories in multiple articles following this announcement.