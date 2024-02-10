Khushalii Kumar: From Fashion Design to Acting, Honoring Her Father's Dreams

In a heartfelt conversation, Khushalii Kumar, daughter of the late Gulshan Kumar, fondly remembered her father's dreams of becoming an actor and shared her own journey from fashion design to the silver screen. The young talent, who recently made her debut in the Netflix film 'Starfish', opened up about her unique experiences, upcoming projects, and the enduring influence of her father's legacy.

From Designer to Actress: Khushalii's Leap of Faith

Khushalii Kumar, a former fashion designer, took a leap of faith when she transitioned to acting. This daring move led her to the role of a scuba diver in the Netflix film 'Starfish'. Reflecting on her newfound passion, Khushalii revealed, "Fashion will always be close to my heart, but acting allowed me to explore different aspects of my creativity."

Her role in 'Starfish' presented a unique set of challenges, particularly shooting underwater sequences. Khushalii shared, "It was an exhilarating yet daunting experience. The sheer physicality of it all pushed me beyond my comfort zone, but I'm grateful for the growth it brought."

Upcoming Projects: A Promising Future Awaits

Beyond 'Starfish', Khushalii has an exciting lineup of projects with T-Series, the company founded by her father. Among these is 'Hide', where she stars alongside Shiv Chanana. She also hinted at a music video that she's "thrilled to be a part of".

When asked about her aspirations, Khushalii expressed her desire to "take on diverse roles that challenge me and allow me to grow as an actress". She credits her father's support and guidance for her burgeoning career in the film industry.

A Father's Legacy: Cherished Memories and Enduring Inspiration

Reminiscing about her father, Gulshan Kumar, Khushalii fondly recalled his dreams of becoming an actor. "He had such a passion for cinema," she shared. "I believe I've inherited that passion from him."

Khushalii cherishes the memories of her father, who passed away when she was just a child. His legacy lives on through T-Series, now managed by her brother, Bhushan Kumar. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to carry forward her father's dreams in her own way.

As Khushalii Kumar continues to make strides in the film industry, her story serves as a testament to the power of passion, resilience, and the enduring influence of a father's dreams. From fashion design to acting, she embodies the spirit of reinvention and the relentless pursuit of one's calling.

With a promising lineup of projects and a rich legacy to honor, Khushalii is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of cinema. Her journey, much like her father's, is a testament to the transformative power of dreams and the courage to chase them.