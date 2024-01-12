Khan’s Humility Towards ISRO Scientist Strikes a Chord With Public

At the recent CNN-News18 Indian Of The Year 2023 event, a moment shared between Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and esteemed ISRO scientist Palanivel Veeramuthuvel has struck a chord with the public. The incident, captured on video during a group photo session, has become a testament to the humility and kindness of the celebrated actor.

A Display of Humility

The video reveals Veeramuthuvel, project director of the groundbreaking Chandrayaan-3 mission, appearing somewhat nervous and attempting to yield his place next to Khan. However, the actor, known for his charm and charisma, insisted that the scientist remain at his side. This simple act of deference to a fellow achiever, in a world often dominated by star power, is being celebrated as an epitome of humility.

Commendations from the Digital World

The exchange was shared on Reddit, igniting a wave of positive reactions. Admirers of Khan lauded his down-to-earth nature, with some sharing personal anecdotes of their growing appreciation for the actor over the years. The discussion on Reddit not only illuminated Khan’s considerate behavior but also sparked a broader conversation on celebrity conduct and the significance of humility.

Rekindled Appreciation for Khan’s Character

This event has triggered a resurgence of appreciation for Khan’s character, both on and off the silver screen. Fans and observers alike have voiced their admiration for his thoughtful gesture towards Veeramuthuvel. The incident serves as a reminder that the true measure of a person lies not in their fame and success, but in their capacity for kindness and humility towards others.