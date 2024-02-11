Katrina Kaif's Unshakeable Belief in Love: From Ranbir Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood star who found love in Vicky Kaushal, revisited her past relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in a 2016 interview with DNA. Despite their highly publicized split, Kaif's faith in love remained steadfast, and she refused to let cynicism taint her perspective.

An Unshakeable Belief in Love

In 2016, Katrina Kaif sat down with DNA for a candid conversation about love, relationships, and the lessons she learned from her past experiences. Despite the turbulence of her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, Kaif reaffirmed her unwavering belief in love's power and beauty. She declared, "Love is the most beautiful thing in the world. Nothing can put me off it or make me cynical about it."

Kaif's perspective on love evolved following her split with Kapoor. She realized the importance of selflessness and support in a relationship, stating, "I cannot become cynical about love. I have learned to be less selfish and more supportive of a person's dreams."

A Journey Through Love and Stardom

Kaif and Kapoor first crossed paths on the sets of 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' in 2008 or 2009. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance that captivated audiences and sparked numerous headlines.

The couple starred in several films together, including 'Rajneeti' and 'Jagga Jasoos.' However, by 2016, their relationship came to an end, leaving fans heartbroken and curious about the cause of their separation.

New Beginnings and Moving Forward

Fast forward to the present, and both Kaif and Kapoor have embraced new chapters in their lives. Kaif found love in fellow actor Vicky Kaushal, and the couple tied the knot in 2021. Kapoor, on the other hand, married Alia Bhatt, and they recently welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raha.

In a recent Ask-me-anything session, Kaif shared her favorite aspect of being a 'Punjabi bahu' and reacted to a fan's question about the best reaction she received for 'Merry Christmas' with a heartwarming photo of Vicky giving her a hug.

Although Katrina Kaif's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor ended years ago, the lessons she learned from that experience continue to shape her perspective on love and relationships. Today, Kaif remains a strong advocate for selflessness, support, and the enduring power of love.

As she embraces her new life with Vicky Kaushal, fans can't help but appreciate Kaif's resilience and her unwavering belief in love's ability to transform and inspire.