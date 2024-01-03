en English
Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan: Staying Fit and Focused Amid a Flourishing Acting Career

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Kartik Aaryan: Staying Fit and Focused Amid a Flourishing Acting Career

Popular Bollywood actor, Kartik Aaryan, is making waves not only for his successful film career but also for his commitment to his fitness goals. In a recent paparazzi video clip, Aaryan is seen making his way out of a gym, embracing the winter chill in a stylish ensemble of a white hoodie and neon yellow shorts, a look he completes with a polo cap, white canvas shoes, and protective gloves. This simple act of maintaining his fitness resolutions and interacting with fans post-workout, taking selfies and signing T-shirts for children, has provided motivation to many during the winter season.

Ready for 2024

On social media, Aaryan further confirmed his readiness for the new year. He shared a sun-kissed photo with a caption indicating his preparedness for 2024. This post underscores his positive attitude and dedication, traits that have played a key role in his thriving career.

A Flourishing Career

Aaryan’s film career, since his debut in 2011 with ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, has been marked by a range of roles showcasing his acting prowess. His performances in films such as ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Shehzaada’, ‘Dhamaka’, and ‘Freddy’ have cemented his status as a versatile actor.

He was last seen on the big screen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ alongside Kiara Advani. Further, he is set to reprise his role as Rooh Baba in the much-anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, with Sara Ali Khan rumored to join the cast.

Upcoming Projects

Currently, Aaryan is engrossed in the shooting of ‘Chandu Champion’, a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan. The film, which began production in London with some scenes also shot in Kashmir, is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic Gold Medalist. Aaryan’s role in this biopic is highly anticipated, and the film itself promises to be a tribute to Petkar’s resilience and an inspiration for audiences worldwide. The release date for ‘Chandu Champion’ is still pending, adding to the intrigue surrounding Aaryan’s upcoming projects.

Bollywood Fitness
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

