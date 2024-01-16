Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Mother's Birthday and Updates Fans on Upcoming Projects

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan marked his mother's birthday in a most endearing manner, sharing a dance video of her on Instagram. The actor's post radiated warmth, love, and joy as he wished for his mother, Mala Tiwari, to always remain the happy person she is. This touching gesture not only garnered appreciative reactions from his fans but also elicited heartfelt comments from industry colleagues including Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
A Special Family Moment
On the occasion of Mala Tiwari's birthday, Aaryan shared a video on Instagram where she is seen dancing with delight. The rhythm of her dance was aligned to the song 'Dil Chori' from Aaryan's movie, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. The Instagram post resonated with the actor's affection for his mother, as he had previously shared a special note lauding her battle with cancer and her courageous victory over the disease.
Stepping into the Shoes of Chandu Champion
While the actor's personal life was filled with celebrations, Aaryan also updated his followers about his professional endeavors. Currently, he is engrossed in the production of 'Chandu Champion', a film under the directorial command of Kabir Khan. The movie is a biographical depiction of a sportsman named Chandu, with Aaryan portraying the lead role.
A Busy Schedule Ahead
The actor also gave his fans a peek into his upcoming projects. In an exciting revelation, Aaryan announced a new collaboration with Karan Johar and Sandeep Modi, set to release on India's Independence Day in 2025. This film, presented by Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms, promises to be a remarkable addition to Aaryan's filmography. Along with this, the actor is also involved in other ventures such as 'Captain India' under the direction of Hansal Mehta, 'Aashiqui 3' by Anurag Basu, and the horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.