Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘My Validation Comes from My Roles, Not Social Media’

Over the two decades, Kareena Kapoor Khan has graced the silver screen, she has been a force to be reckoned with. With a career spanning over 20 years, she has amassed a substantial following on social media platforms like Instagram, where she currently boasts over 11.4 million followers. Yet, despite her significant online presence, the Bollywood actress emphasizes that her validation doesn’t stem from these digital platforms but from the powerful characters she brings to life on screen.

From ‘Refugee’ to ‘Marvel Wastelanders: Black Widow’

Since making her debut in 2000 with the film ‘Refugee’, Kareena has showcased her acting prowess in a variety of roles. She has starred in notable movies like ‘Asoka’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, manifesting characters that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. As she looks back on her journey in Bollywood, Kareena acknowledges the presence of good and bad days and the occasional bouts of self-doubt. However, her commitment to her craft and the desire to immerse herself in new experiences have remained unwavering.

The Challenges of Stardom

While stardom comes with its set of privileges, it also brings about a unique set of challenges. For Kareena, one of the most significant challenges of her profession is the lack of privacy. She recognizes that every profession has its sacrifices, and for her, this is one of them. However, she maintains that the rewards of her profession, especially the ability to connect with her audience through her performances, far outweigh the challenges.

Upcoming Endeavours

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to continue her acting career with upcoming projects like ‘The Crew’ and ‘Singham Again’. Further, she has ventured into the realm of voice acting, lending her voice to the Hindi Audible podcast series ‘Marvel Wastelanders: Black Widow’. As she steps into new avenues, her fans eagerly await her performances, testament to the impact she has made over the years.