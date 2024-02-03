Kareena Kapoor Engages Fans with 'Me at 21' Trend, Prepares for 'The Crew' Release

In an intriguing blend of social media trends and Bollywood glamour, the 'Me at 21' trend has swept across the industry, with stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra making waves. Kareena Kapoor, affectionately referred to as Bebo, connected with her followers by sharing snapshots from her days as a 21-year-old. Among them, a memorable still with Shah Rukh Khan from the acclaimed film 'Asoka' took center stage, coupled with a youthful caption and heart emoticons. Another post featured a close-up from the same film, further highlighting her journey.

Upcoming Projects of Kareena Kapoor

Amid the social media excitement, Kareena Kapoor's professional endeavors continue to captivate audiences. The actress is set to appear in 'The Crew', a film that will also feature Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. While the film's title is still under consideration for a change, it has been scheduled for a theater release on March 29. The film is directed by none other than Rajesh Krishnan and is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

'The Crew': A Glimpse into the Plot

Set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, 'The Crew' follows the narrative of three hardworking women, portrayed by the distinguished trio: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. The teaser gives a glimpse of the leading ladies in the uniform of air hostesses, adding a touch of intrigue and anticipation to the upcoming film.

Kareena Kapoor's Upcoming Appearances

Additionally, Kareena Kapoor is set to share the screen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. The ensemble cast includes renowned names such as Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, making the film a highly anticipated release. As the 'Me at 21' trend continues to charm Bollywood and its fans, the industry's stars, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, never cease to keep their audience intrigued and entertained.