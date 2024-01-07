Karan Johar: A Journey from Assistant Director to Acclaimed Bollywood Film Maker

From his humble beginnings as an assistant director on the iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) to his directorial debut with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ Karan Johar’s journey in the Indian film industry, Bollywood, is a captivating tale of ambition and determination. The narrative is enlivened by amusing anecdotes from his time working with one of India’s most celebrated actors, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK).

From Assistant Director to Acclaimed Director

Johar’s career took an unconventional trajectory, with his first major role in the industry being an Assistant Director on the set of DDLJ. Despite initial skepticism, Johar’s vision and creativity, particularly his contribution to the climax of the DDLJ script, deeply impressed SRK. This was the beginning of a strong professional relationship between the two, with SRK’s trust in Johar’s vision growing with each passing day.

The Promise That Changed Everything

It was during the shoot of DDLJ that SRK made a promise to Johar that would change the course of his career. SRK assured Johar that he would act in his future directorial project. It was a bold promise, considering Johar was yet to make his directorial debut. However, SRK was a man of his word. He called Johar’s father, Yash Johar, to confirm his commitment to the project. This was a turning point for Johar, giving him the confidence and backing he needed to make his first film.

The Rise of Karan Johar

With the support of SRK and his father, Johar embarked on the production of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in 1997. The film, which also featured Kajol, another prominent Bollywood star, released the following year to great acclaim. The success of the movie firmly established Johar as a significant director in Bollywood. Today, Johar is recognized not only for his cinematic contributions but also for his role in shaping the careers of many Bollywood actors, including SRK himself.