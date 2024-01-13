en English
Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut Spotted with Mystery Man in Mumbai: Fans Speculate a New Relationship

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
Kangana Ranaut Spotted with Mystery Man in Mumbai: Fans Speculate a New Relationship

Acclaimed Bollywood actor-director, Kangana Ranaut, was recently snapped in Mumbai, hand-in-hand with an unidentified foreign man, triggering a wave of speculation about her relationship status. The picture, shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, showcases Kangana and the mystery man enjoying a leisurely walk after exiting a salon.

Speculation Abound Among Netizens

Within moments of the image surfacing online, fans and followers were abuzz with curiosity. Kangana, known for her distinctive style, was dressed in a printed blue dress, beige slippers, and donned dark sunglasses. Her companion matched her casual elegance in a black shirt, T-shirt, pants, and shoes. The pair’s appearance together sparked comments ranging from inquisitive to supportive. Some netizens expressed happiness for Kangana while others admired their seemingly comfortable camaraderie.

Kangana’s Perspective on Marriage

In past interviews, Kangana has openly discussed her views on marriage and her aspiration to start a family at a suitable time. She has envisioned herself as a mother and a wife in the future and stressed the significance of family. Her recent appearance with the unidentified man is seen by many as a hint towards her readiness to settle down, given her previous expression of the desire to get married within five years.

Professional Endeavours

On the professional front, Kangana is gearing up for her directorial debut with the period drama film ‘Emergency,’ in which she essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Additionally, she is slated to star in a pan-India psychological thriller alongside actor R Madhavan, helmed by director Vijay. The film will be released bilingually in Hindi and Tamil, marking another milestone in her illustrious career.

Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

