Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation

Recently, a video featuring Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hand-in-hand with a man while leaving a salon in Mumbai has stirred up a social media storm. The man accompanying the actress was later identified as the much-acclaimed celebrity hairstylist, Loic Chapoix, who also holds the position of Creative Art Director at DESSANGE Mumbai. Chapoix enjoys a stellar reputation in the Bollywood fraternity, having styled multiple leading actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, to name a few. He even played a crucial part in orchestrating the hairstyles for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-publicized wedding.

The Speculation and Clarification

The viral video has led fans and social media users to speculate about a potential romantic relationship between Kangana Ranaut and Loic Chapoix. However, it’s important to note that Chapoix is openly gay and currently in a relationship with Adarsh Raveendra. He frequently shares glimpses of his life and travels with Adarsh on social media, signaling their committed relationship, thereby diverting the speculations.

Kangana Ranaut’s Upcoming Project

While this wave of speculation washes over, Kangana Ranaut is engrossed in her forthcoming film, ‘Emergency.’ A film in which she not only plays the lead role but also wears the director’s hat. ‘Emergency’ also stars renowned actors Anupam Kher and Milind Soman. Initially scheduled for a 2023 release, the film has been pushed back and is now expected to hit the screens later this year.

A Look into Kangana Ranaut’s Personal Life

Amidst all the buzz, Kangana Ranaut has expressed her desire to settle down and start a family in the next five years. Despite her silence regarding the viral video, Ranaut’s reflections on her past relationships and lessons learned have given fans a glimpse into her personal journey. As the dust of speculation settles, fans eagerly anticipate her next cinematic venture, where she portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.