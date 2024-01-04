en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Ira Khan Marries Nupur Shikhare In An Intimate Ceremony

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:40 pm EST | Updated: Jan 4, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
Ira Khan Marries Nupur Shikhare In An Intimate Ceremony

Emerging from the vibrant tapestry of Bollywood, Ira Khan, the daughter of super-star Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, has tied the knot with her long-time partner Nupur Shikhare, a sought-after celebrity fitness trainer. The couple sealed their commitment in a registered marriage ceremony, radiating warmth and intimacy at a five-star hotel in suburban Bandra. The event was graced by close family members, including Aamir Khan and his ex-wives, in a rare convergence of personal histories.

Blending Tradition with Personal Style

In a departure from the norm, the groom, Nupur Shikhare, made a lively entrance by jogging from his residence to the wedding venue, capturing the spirit of his profession and personal ethos. His dance to the beats of dhol outside the hotel was a further expression of his joyous spirit, setting a vibrant tone for the celebration. The ceremony itself was a blend of the modern and the traditional, featuring the couple signing marriage documents in traditional attire amidst festive celebrations.

Romance Blossoms Amidst a Pandemic

The love story of Ira and Nupur is an emblem of resilience and the enduring power of connection. After meeting during the COVID-19 lockdown, the couple ventured into a relationship that has now spanned over three years. Their engagement that took place in November 2023 was a testament to their shared journey and a prelude to their formal union.

A Fortnight of Celebrations

As the newlyweds embark on the journey of marital bliss, the celebrations are far from over. They are gearing up for another wedding ceremony in the picturesque city of Udaipur on January 8, promising another round of merriment and shared joy. The grand finale – a reception in Mumbai on January 13, is set to be a lavish affair, marking a fitting end to the fortnight of celebrations.

In the world of Bollywood, where larger-than-life narratives are the norm, the union of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare offers a refreshing tale of love, resilience, and personal expression. Their journey together, from their first meeting during the lockdown to their joyous wedding celebration, is a testament to their enduring bond and shared commitment.

0
Bollywood India Watch Now
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
3 hours ago
Rajshri Deshpande Speaks on Backlash from 'Sacred Games', Calls for Industry Change
Actress Rajshri Deshpande, acclaimed for her gripping role in ‘Sacred Games,’ has broken her silence over the backlash she confronted following an intimate scene from the series that went viral. The fallout from the scene, she disclosed in a candid interview with Zoom, led to her being maligned as an adult film actor and subjected
Rajshri Deshpande Speaks on Backlash from 'Sacred Games', Calls for Industry Change
Game of Thrones Universe Expands; Entertainment Industry Buzzes with Updates
11 hours ago
Game of Thrones Universe Expands; Entertainment Industry Buzzes with Updates
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
12 hours ago
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Dating Shikhar Pahariya; Khushi Kapoor Denies Rumors with Vedang Raina
5 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Dating Shikhar Pahariya; Khushi Kapoor Denies Rumors with Vedang Raina
Mahira Khan's Red Film Festival Appearance: Controversy Overshadows Achievements
9 hours ago
Mahira Khan's Red Film Festival Appearance: Controversy Overshadows Achievements
Vidya Balan in Talks to Rejoin Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise
11 hours ago
Vidya Balan in Talks to Rejoin Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise
Latest Headlines
World News
US Secretary of State Blinken to Visit Middle East, Including Israel, for Diplomatic Consultations on Israel-Gaza Conflict
13 mins
US Secretary of State Blinken to Visit Middle East, Including Israel, for Diplomatic Consultations on Israel-Gaza Conflict
South Korean Opposition Leader Recovers Post-Surgery After Knife Attack
19 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Recovers Post-Surgery After Knife Attack
U.S. Justice Department Sues Texas Over SB4 Immigration Law
20 mins
U.S. Justice Department Sues Texas Over SB4 Immigration Law
Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs
38 mins
Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
44 mins
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
55 mins
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
60 mins
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
1 hour
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
1 hour
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
Sri Lankan Lawmaker Raises Concerns Over Proposed Power Sector Reforms
4 hours
Sri Lankan Lawmaker Raises Concerns Over Proposed Power Sector Reforms
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
4 hours
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
5 hours
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
Investigation Sought Into Chile's Police Chief Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses
5 hours
Investigation Sought Into Chile's Police Chief Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
5 hours
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
5 hours
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
6 hours
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
6 hours
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
6 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app