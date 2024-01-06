en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare: A Union of Creativity and Fitness

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare: A Union of Creativity and Fitness

The tinsel town of Bollywood recently witnessed an intimate wedding ceremony that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Ira Khan, the artistically inclined daughter of renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, tied the nuptial knot with celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Mumbai. The union was a close-knit affair attended by friends and family, including Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and his children, Azad and Junaid.

Inside the Khan-Shikhare Wedding

The atmosphere of the event was beautifully captured by actor Mithila Palkar, known for her role in the popular series ‘Little Things.’ She took to Instagram to share her joy for the couple by posting candid pictures from the wedding festivities. Among the photos, she included a charming snapshot of herself with the newlyweds and another with YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli. Mithila further delighted her followers by sharing a video of herself dancing at the event, adding a touch of warmth and fun to the occasion.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan: A Creative Powerhouse

Ira Khan, who has recently ventured into directing with her theatrical adaptation of ‘Medea,’ is no stranger to the film industry. She has engaged in creative collaborations with her father and brother, and her inventive spirit was once again on display leading up to the wedding. In a unique twist, she sent out ‘puzzle invites’ to her bridesmaids, showcasing her fun-loving and innovative side.

Public Interest in the Khan-Shikhare Union

The wedding has piqued the interest of followers of the prominent Khan family. Ira’s connection with her famous father and Nupur Shikhare’s profile as a fitness trainer to celebrities like Sushmita Sen have added to the intrigue. As the newlyweds prepare to host grand celebrations in Udaipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai, the public waits with bated breath to see more glimpses of their joyous union.

0
Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
45 mins ago
Trespassing Incident at Salman Khan's Farmhouse Amidst Professional Highs and Security Threats
Two individuals were seized by the Panvel Taluka Police on January 4, following an attempt to trespass into the farmhouse of acclaimed Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The farmhouse, named Arpita Farms after the actor’s sister, was the site of this trespassing incident. The intruders were apprehended by vigilant security guards before they could gain access
Trespassing Incident at Salman Khan's Farmhouse Amidst Professional Highs and Security Threats
Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor Spill the Beans on 'Koffee with Karan'
4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor Spill the Beans on 'Koffee with Karan'
India-Maldives Tensions Rise as Bollywood Backs Lakshadweep Tourism Amid Diplomatic Row
4 hours ago
India-Maldives Tensions Rise as Bollywood Backs Lakshadweep Tourism Amid Diplomatic Row
Shraddha Kapoor in Spotlight: Stylish Appearance, Support for Lakshadweep Tourism, and Luxury Car
2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor in Spotlight: Stylish Appearance, Support for Lakshadweep Tourism, and Luxury Car
Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Negative Depiction of Women in Cinema
3 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Negative Depiction of Women in Cinema
Agni Chopra: From Bollywood Lineage to Cricketing Success
3 hours ago
Agni Chopra: From Bollywood Lineage to Cricketing Success
Latest Headlines
World News
From Riches to Rags: Nairobi Man's Descent into Financial Ruin Due to Betting Addiction
33 seconds
From Riches to Rags: Nairobi Man's Descent into Financial Ruin Due to Betting Addiction
Riot Games Chronicles VCT Pacific 2023 in Engaging Documentary Series
1 min
Riot Games Chronicles VCT Pacific 2023 in Engaging Documentary Series
Chelsea Football Club Contemplates Rekindling Interest in Paulo Dybala Amidst Performance Challenges
1 min
Chelsea Football Club Contemplates Rekindling Interest in Paulo Dybala Amidst Performance Challenges
Reshuffling the Deck: New Faces in Political Leadership
2 mins
Reshuffling the Deck: New Faces in Political Leadership
Standout Players Illuminate the 2023 Texas High School Football Season
2 mins
Standout Players Illuminate the 2023 Texas High School Football Season
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Inaugurates Sports Complex in Nalerigu
2 mins
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Inaugurates Sports Complex in Nalerigu
Police Break Up Demonstrators at Knesset Entrance Calling for Immediate Elections
5 mins
Police Break Up Demonstrators at Knesset Entrance Calling for Immediate Elections
Ayodhya Temple Inauguration: A Revered Symbol or Painful Reminder?
6 mins
Ayodhya Temple Inauguration: A Revered Symbol or Painful Reminder?
Tony Mowbray Steps in as Birmingham City's New Manager, Promises Revival
6 mins
Tony Mowbray Steps in as Birmingham City's New Manager, Promises Revival
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
1 hour
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
2 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
3 hours
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
5 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
5 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
8 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
8 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
8 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
8 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app