iDAC Appoints Gauri Khan as Brand Ambassador, Aiming for Industry Evolution

Renowned designer, author, producer, and entrepreneur, Gauri Khan has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for iDAC, the prominent exhibition for changemakers in the Indian building industry. Organized by Nova Exhibitions & Conferences, iDAC is committed to fostering industry education through dialogue and is poised to scale even further with global thinkers and pioneers on board.

Unifying Visionaries and Innovators

With its unique approach to industry learning and collaboration, iDAC aims to contribute to India’s ambitious vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy. The exhibition connects global professionals and experts from construction, architecture, and design, hosting over 22,000 industry professionals annually. The upcoming iDAC events are scheduled to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai from March 7-9, and at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad from December 12-14.

Leading with a Progressive Mindset

As the new face of iDAC, Gauri Khan epitomizes the evolution that the exhibition represents. Known for her diverse roles and path-breaking work across industries, Khan is a symbol of the transformative change that iDAC seeks to bring about in the build industry. Expressing her delight at this association, Khan invited industry leaders to partake in shaping the future through iDAC’s platform.

Aiming for an Expanded Outreach

Dhaval Thakur and Siddharth Saraf, Managing Partners at iDAC, are optimistic about the impact of this partnership on the build industry community. With Khan’s unique approaches and leadership in her field, they anticipate an expanded outreach and deeper connections within the industry. Created by Nova Exhibitions & Conferences in 2018, iDAC continues to be a platform for inspiration and transformation.