Hrithik Roshan's Box Office Struggles: An In-depth Analysis

Despite the glitz and glamour associated with his name, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has lately been facing a bout of commercial setbacks. The recent films 'Vikram Vedha' (2022) and 'Fighter', despite the high box office expectations, failed to hit the mark. 'Vikram Vedha' opened to Rs 10.58 crores and concluded with Rs 78.66 crores, falling significantly short of the anticipated Rs 150 crores. 'Fighter', featuring Deepika Padukone alongside Hrithik, also failed to achieve the predicted Rs 250 crores milestone. The actor's last substantial hit was 'War' in 2019.

Understanding the Underperformance

Trade experts have come forward with varying theories to explain these underperformances. Atul Mohan, a film trade analyst, believes that Hrithik's disconnection from the masses and lack of interaction on public platforms like Twitter could be contributing factors. Echoing similar sentiments, a single-screen owner suggests that Hrithik doesn't command the same emotional connect as actors like Sunny Deol.

Reaching out to the Masses

Vishek Chauhan, another trade expert, proposes that Hrithik should consider working with his father or a renowned South director to regain his grip on single-screen audiences. Chauhan believes that Hrithik's recent films tend to cater more to multiplex viewers, thus alienating a significant portion of the audience. Akshaye Rathi, film exhibitor and distributor, points out that a star needs to maintain a connection with the common audience throughout the year, something that Hrithik hasn't been doing effectively.

Contrasting Opinions and Future Concerns

Not everybody, however, agrees with these assessments. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh counters by mentioning Hrithik's mass appeal in films like 'Agneepath' (2012). He believes the actor still holds considerable sway over the masses. The underperformance of Hrithik's recent films raises concerns about the impact on his upcoming film 'War 2'. Despite the differing opinions, there's a consensus that Hrithik needs to reconnect with mass audiences and choose projects that resonate more broadly to bounce back successfully.