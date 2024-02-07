Hrithik Roshan Lauds 'Fighter' Team as Film Nears 200-Crore Milestone

Hrithik Roshan, the leading star of the newly released film 'Fighter', has taken to Instagram to express his gratitude towards the film's director, Siddharth Anand. He commended Anand for his vision in developing the complex character of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, a role that Roshan portrays with a compelling dichotomy of vulnerability and headstrong determination.

'Fighter' Nears 200-Crore Mark

Despite receiving mixed reviews, 'Fighter' has shown remarkable commercial success, raking in a total of ₹ 181.75 crore by its 13th day in cinemas. The film is steadily approaching the coveted 200-crore mark, standing as a testament to its strong audience appeal and high-octane aerial action sequences. The film's highest-grossing region is Mysore, where it is expected to generate around 19-20 crore nett.

A Stellar Debut

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Roshan and popular actress Deepika Padukone, making it a significant event in the Indian film industry. 'Fighter' has maintained its audience's interest and demonstrated a consistent performance since its release on January 25th, 2024. It is Bollywood's first major release of the year, and its success sets a high bar for subsequent productions.

Recognition for Co-stars and Strong Performances

In his Instagram post, Roshan also extended his appreciation to his co-stars, including Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, for their inspiring performances. Further, noteworthy performances from the supporting cast, such as Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, have also been highlighted in reviews.