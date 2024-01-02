en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad: A Rumoured Romance Shrouded in Style and Success

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad: A Rumoured Romance Shrouded in Style and Success

In the realm of the Indian entertainment industry, the sight of two acclaimed figures, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, making public appearances together has been turning heads. The duo’s recent outing at the airport, where they showcased a coordinated fashion statement, has sparked conversations. Roshan’s sleek black jacket and Azad’s fashionable brown leather jacket epitomized chic style as they sauntered, hand-in-hand.

Public Appearances Stir Speculation

Despite maintaining a shroud of privacy around their relationship, the couple’s presence at various events, including lunch and dinner dates, as well as red carpet appearances, hints at a deep-seated connection. The couple’s silence on their relationship status has left the public and fans curious, fuelling further speculation.

A Flourishing Professional Life Amidst Personal Privacy

While their personal life remains under wraps, their professional sphere continues to thrive. Azad’s performance in the OTT series ‘Who’s Your Gynac’ has been lauded, further elevating her status in the industry. On the other hand, Roshan’s fervor is palpable as he anticipates the release of his upcoming Bollywood film ‘Fighter’, which is expected to hit theaters shortly.

Creating Buzz Beyond Professional Accomplishments

The spotlight on Azad and Roshan extends beyond their professional accomplishments. The rumors of their relationship began swirling after Roshan’s divorce from Sussanne Khan in 2014, and they have intensified since. Azad’s recent Instagram post, featuring her recreating the iconic look of legendary British actress Audrey Hepburn, added to the buzz, with many speculating it was a nod towards her rumored beau.

0
Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Siddhant Chaturvedi Speaks Candidly About His Bollywood Journey and Working with Big Stars

By BNN Correspondents

Mrunal Thakur: From a Cherubic Face to a Versatile Actress

By BNN Correspondents

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Sacred Sanctuary at Home Amidst Professional Ventures

By BNN Correspondents

Entertainment Roundup: Major Developments Across Television, Music and Film

By BNN Correspondents

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple ...
@Bollywood · 1 hour
Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Madhav Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple ...
heart comment 0
Arjun Kapoor Welcomes 2024 with a Phoenix-Inspired Tattoo

By BNN Correspondents

Arjun Kapoor Welcomes 2024 with a Phoenix-Inspired Tattoo
Karan Johar Rings in New Year with Rani Mukerji, Addresses Online Trolling and Stands up for Individual Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Karan Johar Rings in New Year with Rani Mukerji, Addresses Online Trolling and Stands up for Individual Rights
Mumbai Police Foundation Amasses Rs 25.49 Crore, Akshay Kumar Emerges as Largest Donor

By BNN Correspondents

Mumbai Police Foundation Amasses Rs 25.49 Crore, Akshay Kumar Emerges as Largest Donor
Bollywood Actor Rakesh Bedi Duped in Property Scam: A Cautionary Tale

By BNN Correspondents

Bollywood Actor Rakesh Bedi Duped in Property Scam: A Cautionary Tale
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8
29 seconds
Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8
Neonatologist Champions Advances in RSV Treatment, Anchored by Personal Loss
32 seconds
Neonatologist Champions Advances in RSV Treatment, Anchored by Personal Loss
Signing Day Sports and EDP Soccer Join Forces to Revolutionize Soccer Recruitment
33 seconds
Signing Day Sports and EDP Soccer Join Forces to Revolutionize Soccer Recruitment
Blakk Rasta Criticizes Afua Asantewaa's Record Singing Attempt
35 seconds
Blakk Rasta Criticizes Afua Asantewaa's Record Singing Attempt
Taiwan Battles With Online Presidential Election Betting via U.S.-Based Polymarket
39 seconds
Taiwan Battles With Online Presidential Election Betting via U.S.-Based Polymarket
Boots Offers Significant Discount on Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush in January Sales
41 seconds
Boots Offers Significant Discount on Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush in January Sales
ED Raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Associates Amid Growing Money Laundering Investigation
44 seconds
ED Raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Associates Amid Growing Money Laundering Investigation
Kenyan MPs: The Local ATMs and More, Says National Assembly Speaker
44 seconds
Kenyan MPs: The Local ATMs and More, Says National Assembly Speaker
Afghanistan Unveils Plan to Boost Tourism Amidst Political Uncertainty
55 seconds
Afghanistan Unveils Plan to Boost Tourism Amidst Political Uncertainty
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
41 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app