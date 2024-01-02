Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad: A Rumoured Romance Shrouded in Style and Success

In the realm of the Indian entertainment industry, the sight of two acclaimed figures, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, making public appearances together has been turning heads. The duo’s recent outing at the airport, where they showcased a coordinated fashion statement, has sparked conversations. Roshan’s sleek black jacket and Azad’s fashionable brown leather jacket epitomized chic style as they sauntered, hand-in-hand.

Public Appearances Stir Speculation

Despite maintaining a shroud of privacy around their relationship, the couple’s presence at various events, including lunch and dinner dates, as well as red carpet appearances, hints at a deep-seated connection. The couple’s silence on their relationship status has left the public and fans curious, fuelling further speculation.

A Flourishing Professional Life Amidst Personal Privacy

While their personal life remains under wraps, their professional sphere continues to thrive. Azad’s performance in the OTT series ‘Who’s Your Gynac’ has been lauded, further elevating her status in the industry. On the other hand, Roshan’s fervor is palpable as he anticipates the release of his upcoming Bollywood film ‘Fighter’, which is expected to hit theaters shortly.

Creating Buzz Beyond Professional Accomplishments

The spotlight on Azad and Roshan extends beyond their professional accomplishments. The rumors of their relationship began swirling after Roshan’s divorce from Sussanne Khan in 2014, and they have intensified since. Azad’s recent Instagram post, featuring her recreating the iconic look of legendary British actress Audrey Hepburn, added to the buzz, with many speculating it was a nod towards her rumored beau.