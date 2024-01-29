Filmfare Awards: Shocking Moment as Fans Breach Barricade to Reach Kartik Aaryan

The Filmfare Awards ceremony, a hallmark event in Bollywood, became the stage for an unexpected incident involving renowned actor Kartik Aaryan. As the event unfolded, a group of Kartik's ardent fans attempted to breach a barricade, causing momentary chaos and concern.

Terrifying Moment Amid Glamour

A video clip from the event shows Kartik, known for his affable personality and connect with fans, pausing to interact with the crowd. Suddenly, the fans broke through the barrier, leading to several people tumbling over each other in their attempt to get closer to the actor. The unexpected breach caught Kartik off guard, as he quickly stepped back, visibly shocked by the unfolding situation.

Swift Security Intervention

Fortunately, the situation was promptly brought under control by the vigilant security personnel present at the venue. Their swift intervention ensured the safety of everyone involved, including Kartik and the fans, preventing the incident from escalating further. No injuries were reported following the incident, much to the relief of everyone present.

Concerns & Upcoming Projects

The incident sparked concern among fans on social media who expressed worries for Kartik's safety and commented on the intensity of his fan following. The incident underscores the need for stricter security measures at public events featuring celebrities. On a professional front, Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for several projects, including 'Chandu Champion' releasing on June 14, based on the life of a sportsman. His other projects lined up are 'Captain India', 'Aashiqui 3', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.