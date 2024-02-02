'Fighter's Box Office Journey: An Uphill Battle to Surpass 'Bang Bang'

In the bustling world of Bollywood, the film 'Fighter' has drawn attention with a total box office collection of approximately 149.35 crores after its extended first week. The film, released on a Thursday, did not match industry expectations, witnessing a significant drop in revenue by Monday. The industry had anticipated the film to maintain double-digit earnings throughout the weekdays, potentially hitting a landmark 200 crore lifetime collection.

Comparative Box Office Performance

The 200 crore mark would have placed 'Fighter' in competition with the lifetime earnings of the acclaimed film 'Dunki'. As the dust settles on its first week, 'Fighter' now aims to surpass the lifetime collection of 'Bang Bang', which stands at a formidable 181 crores. This appears achievable as 'Fighter' only needs to amass a little over 30 crores more, a feat expected to occur in the following week.

Projected Earnings

The film's daily collections are predicted to stay steady without major drops, aiming for a 5 crore collection on the day after Thursday, followed by 7 crores on Saturday, and a hopeful 9-10 crores on Sunday. These figures suggest that 'Fighter' has not reached the level of success initially anticipated and still has some way to go before it can be considered a profitable venture.

Unverified Box Office Numbers

Despite the buzz, it's important to note that the box office figures mentioned are based on industry estimates rather than independently verified data. The film 'Fighter', featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, has received positive reviews and has been described as a full-on entertainer that resonates with a high patriotic sentiment. Yet, its financial journey is yet to reach a triumphant finale.