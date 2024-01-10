en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Farah Khan Reveals Her Newly Redesigned Bedroom, Resembling a Hotel Interior

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
Farah Khan Reveals Her Newly Redesigned Bedroom, Resembling a Hotel Interior

Renowned filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan, provided her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her freshly revamped bedroom, drawing awe for its expansive layout and hotel-like aesthetics. The space has been transformed into a serene sanctuary, employing a calming blend of blue and beige. The dominance of blue is manifested in the bed, bedrest, cushions, wardrobes, and even the ceiling; while beige comes into play in the off-white walls and the wooden flooring.

More Than Just a Bedroom

However, the room is more than just a place to sleep. It’s an embodiment of Farah Khan’s personality and tastes, with personal mementos scattered throughout. A meticulously arranged collection of clutches and handbags, evincing her keen fashion sense, is on display. Decorative items like candles, family photographs, and succulents, that lend a touch of warmth and homeliness to the room, are also present.

Fans and Followers React

The video, which offered a comprehensive view of the room, garnered reactions from fans and followers who were quick to appreciate the soothing color palette and classy look of the room. However, the comments were soon disabled, limiting further public interaction.

Farah Khan: A Glimpse into the Life

Farah Khan, married to film editor Shirish Kunder, is the mother of 15-year-old triplets. Known for hosting lively parties for friends and colleagues from the industry, her house has often been lauded in media conversations. Farah’s candid sharing of her family’s past financial struggles, including a time when they would sleep with the door open as they had nothing worth stealing, only adds to the significance of her current success and the lavishness of her newly refurbished bedroom.

0
Bollywood India Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
38 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan Honored as 'Indian of the Year' at CNN-News18 Awards
At the highly anticipated CNN-News18 Indian of the Year awards, celebrated Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was bestowed with the evening’s highest honor, further cementing his status as one of India’s most influential and beloved film personalities. The ceremony, which took place on January 10, 2024, paid tribute to the achievements of individuals across diverse
Shah Rukh Khan Honored as 'Indian of the Year' at CNN-News18 Awards
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to Reunite for a Film; Salman Khan's Cameo in 'Safar'; Saiee Manjrekar's Rumored Romance
8 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to Reunite for a Film; Salman Khan's Cameo in 'Safar'; Saiee Manjrekar's Rumored Romance
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon To Star in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', Set for Valentine's Week Release
9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon To Star in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', Set for Valentine's Week Release
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
1 hour ago
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Star-Studded Wedding Celebrations in Udaipur
6 hours ago
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Star-Studded Wedding Celebrations in Udaipur
Shah Rukh Khan Acquires Rights to Title 'King' from Sajid Nadiadwala
7 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan Acquires Rights to Title 'King' from Sajid Nadiadwala
Latest Headlines
World News
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
9 seconds
Jim Harbaugh's Potential Move Back to the NFL: A Stirring Prospect
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
33 seconds
Pat Cummins Assures Cam Bancroft: Selection Not Tainted by Sandpaper Scandal
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
43 seconds
UST Junior Golden Spikers Break UE Junior Warriors' Undefeated Streak
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
1 min
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
2 mins
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
3 mins
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
3 mins
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
4 mins
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
4 mins
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app