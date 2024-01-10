Farah Khan Reveals Her Newly Redesigned Bedroom, Resembling a Hotel Interior

Renowned filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan, provided her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her freshly revamped bedroom, drawing awe for its expansive layout and hotel-like aesthetics. The space has been transformed into a serene sanctuary, employing a calming blend of blue and beige. The dominance of blue is manifested in the bed, bedrest, cushions, wardrobes, and even the ceiling; while beige comes into play in the off-white walls and the wooden flooring.

More Than Just a Bedroom

However, the room is more than just a place to sleep. It’s an embodiment of Farah Khan’s personality and tastes, with personal mementos scattered throughout. A meticulously arranged collection of clutches and handbags, evincing her keen fashion sense, is on display. Decorative items like candles, family photographs, and succulents, that lend a touch of warmth and homeliness to the room, are also present.

Fans and Followers React

The video, which offered a comprehensive view of the room, garnered reactions from fans and followers who were quick to appreciate the soothing color palette and classy look of the room. However, the comments were soon disabled, limiting further public interaction.

Farah Khan: A Glimpse into the Life

Farah Khan, married to film editor Shirish Kunder, is the mother of 15-year-old triplets. Known for hosting lively parties for friends and colleagues from the industry, her house has often been lauded in media conversations. Farah’s candid sharing of her family’s past financial struggles, including a time when they would sleep with the door open as they had nothing worth stealing, only adds to the significance of her current success and the lavishness of her newly refurbished bedroom.