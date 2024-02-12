Ed Westwick, Fiancé of Amy Jackson, Eyes Bollywood Action Roles

In a surprising turn of events, Ed Westwick, best known for his role in the TV series "Gossip Girl," has revealed his interest in becoming an action hero in Bollywood. This revelation comes after the actor watched the trailer of his fiancée, Amy Jackson's, upcoming film "Crakk" during a recent visit to Mumbai.

Advertisment

A New Chapter Unfolds

In an interview with News18, Amy Jackson spoke candidly about her relationship with Ed Westwick, who has been supportive of her career from the beginning. Initially hesitant to date another actor due to the challenges their professions present, Amy found a partner who understands and respects her work in Ed.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2022, has been setting relationship goals ever since. Amy recently shared photos of Ed's romantic proposal in Switzerland, leaving fans enamored by their love story.

Advertisment

Bollywood Beckons

Ed Westwick's interest in Bollywood was piqued after watching the trailer for Amy's upcoming action-packed movie "Crakk." Impressed by the high-octane sequences, Ed expressed his desire to be a part of the action in Bollywood films.

Amy praised Ed for his understanding of the industry and the challenges it presents. "He gets it," she said, emphasizing how his support has made a significant difference in her life.

Action Hero Aspirations

With Ed Westwick's interest in Bollywood action roles, fans are eager to see the actor in a new avatar. His desire to explore this genre reflects his ambition and willingness to push boundaries, further highlighting his commitment to his craft.