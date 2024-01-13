Dia Mirza Unmasks Her Journey in Bollywood: Insecurity, Struggles, and Activism

In an intimate conversation with Filmfare, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza unmasked the realities of her journey in the film industry, serving as a mirror to the struggles and insecurities faced by actors. Mirza, an actor without formal training, charted her course and learned the nuances of her craft on the job. She acknowledged that this approach, while having its merits, falls short when compared to the profound impact a solid acting education can have on shaping an actor’s creative voice and choices.

Unraveling the Fear Factor

Reflecting on her early career, Mirza unveiled that her choices were often dictated by fear, stemming from the lack of a clear voice or authenticity. The actress confessed her aversion to dealing with the propagation of fake news within the profession. Her fears were not just confined to the spread of misinformation but extended to the possibility of losing out, being rejected, and facing ageism in the industry.

Career Spanning Diverse Roles

Mirza recently graced the screens in the film ‘Dhak Dhak’, a story of four women embarking on a bike journey to the Khardungla Pass, the world’s highest motorable road. This role is just one of the many hats she has donned in her career. Her filmography boasts of a mix of critically acclaimed films like ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, ‘Parineeta’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, and ‘Sanju’, among others. She also ventured into the digital space with web series like ‘Kaafir’ and ‘Made in Heaven’.

Actor and Activist

Outside the realms of acting, Dia Mirza is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and a United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development. With her active contributions to social change, conservation, and environmental efforts, Mirza continues to inspire and pave the way for many in and outside the industry.