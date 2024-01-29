Dharmendra: The Journey from Humble Beginnings to Bollywood Icon

Dharmendra, one of Bollywood's most venerable figures, has carved a storied legacy, marked by a journey from humble origins to celebrated stardom. Born to a modest family, he faced economic hardship during his initial days, living in a garage and working for a drilling firm for a meager Rs 200 monthly income.

The Breakthrough

His unyielding determination and talent led him to a breakthrough role in the film 'Phool Aur Patthar' in 1966, propelling him into the limelight. This success was followed by a remarkable streak of hits, etching his name in the annals of Indian cinema.

Iconic Roles

His performances in iconic movies such as 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh', 'Dharam Veer', 'Phool Aur Patthar', and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' are testimony to his acting prowess. His portfolio boasts over 300 films, with 74 box-office successes, a majority of which featured him in leading roles. His latest triumph was in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

From Struggle to Affluence

Despite the challenging start, Dharmendra has amassed a considerable fortune, estimated at Rs 450 crore. His assets include a luxurious mansion, a 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, agricultural land, and a stake in a chain of cottage resorts. Dharmendra's influence remains undiminished in the industry, with his upcoming film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', a romantic comedy alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, scheduled for release on February 9.