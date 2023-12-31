en English
Bollywood

Dharmendra Lights Up ‘Bigg Boss 17’ New Year’s Eve Episode with Dance Tribute and Humor

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:52 am EST
As the clock winds down on 2023, the ‘Bigg Boss 17‘ house is abuzz with excitement and anticipation. The New Year’s Eve episode promises to be a glamorous affair, marked by the presence of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra and sensational singer Mika Singh. A tantalizing mix of stunning decorations, captivating performances, and unexpected surprises are set to create a sensory feast for the audience.

Dharmendra’s Surprise Visit

The highlight of the episode is the appearance of Dharmendra, known for his charismatic charm and unforgettable performances. A promotional teaser showcases the contestants’ exhilaration at Dharmendra’s arrival on stage. Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, host Salman Khan prompts contestant Samarth Jurel to welcome Dharmendra. In response, Samarth performs an amusing mimicry of Dharmendra that tickles everyone’s funny bone, earning him praise from the actor himself who dubs him a ‘smart boy’. The mimicry references Dharmendra’s iconic kissing scene from the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

A Dance Tribute to Bobby Deol

Further stirring up the excitement, the episode features Dharmendra dancing to his son Bobby Deol’s song ‘Jamal Kudu‘ from the movie ‘Animal’. Dharmendra attempts the viral dance step of holding a glass with his mouth, a tribute to his son’s popularity. Even Salman Khan tries his hand at the step but ends up catching the glass with his hands after it slips.

Dharmendra’s Successful Year

The year 2023 has been a rewarding year for the Deol family. Dharmendra received applauds for his role in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The film, also starring Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, narrates the rekindled romance of two long-lost lovers set against a backdrop of nostalgic Hindi songs. With the success of ‘Animal’, Bobby Deol saw his year ending on a high note as well.

Bollywood
