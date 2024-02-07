Devdutt Pattanaik Critiques Commercialization of Mythology in Modern Cinema

In an exclusive interaction with India.com, acclaimed mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik has voiced his concerns over the commercialized interpretation of mythological narratives in modern cinema. Pattanaik, who has nearly two decades of experience in the field of mythology, criticizes the profit-oriented approach towards epics like the Ramayana in films such as 'Adipurush' and 'OMG 2'.

The Commercialization of Mythology

Pattanaik emphasizes that mythology and culture are entwined, with myths being subjective truths that differ across cultures. However, he believes that recent film adaptations, particularly 'Adipurush', have been primarily created for monetary gains, neglecting the essence of the stories they are based on.

According to Pattanaik, such commercialization deviates significantly from traditional values and knowledge encapsulated within these epics. He points out that the focus on financial profitability and TRP ratings has led to a lack of respect for the core principles these stories represent.

The Ramayana: A Tale of Human Emotions

Shedding light on the Ramayana, Pattanaik asserts that the epic is about human emotions and not about action and drama as Bollywood often portrays. He laments the fact that the dramatized versions of these sacred texts presented on screen are far removed from their true meaning.

The mythologist encourages individuals to engage more deeply with the original epics to fully comprehend their significance, rather than settling for the entertainment-focused versions. He expresses his belief that these sacred texts should foster peace and not merely excitement.

Adapting Mythological Fiction

Pattanaik also reveals that there have been attempts to adapt his mythological fiction, 'The Pregnant King', into a screenplay. However, he admits to preferring the 'magic of contemplation' over action, indicating his lack of enthusiasm towards film adaptations of his works.

Highlighting the difference in intent between film producers and himself, Pattanaik stresses his focus on Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, over Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. He is currently working on a book that explores the realm of mythology itself.