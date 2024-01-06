Deepika Padukone: An Intimate Discussion on Mental Health and Upcoming Films

Bollywood’s shining star, Deepika Padukone, has never shied away from discussing her personal battles and triumphs in dealing with mental health. In a recent candid conversation with Vogue Singapore, Padukone revealed intimate details about her struggle with depression, a diagnosis she received in 2014. The actress described this ordeal as the most harrowing experience of her life, yet simultaneously expressed gratitude for the journey that has shaped her into a stronger person and allowed her to influence lives positively.

Mental Health Advocacy

Deepika Padukone’s advocacy for mental health awareness is commendable. She emphasized the imperative need to take mental health as seriously as physical illnesses. Despite the lack of visibility compared to physical diseases, the actress noted the importance of understanding and empathizing with mental health issues. She appreciated the support she received from her close circle, acknowledging that although they might not have fully comprehended the intricacies of her condition, their empathy made a difference.

Expanding Mental Health Foundation’s Reach

Not just content with sharing her personal experiences, Deepika has taken proactive steps to help those grappling with mental health issues. She is extending her mental health foundation’s program to rural communities, underscoring the role of caregivers in dealing with mental health. Deepika’s foundation, committed to aiding those who struggle with mental health, serves as a beacon of hope for those engulfed in the darkness of mental illnesses.

Continued Commitment to Film Career

Despite her personal battles, Deepika’s commitment to her craft remains unwavering. The actress is actively involved in her film career, ready to enchant her fans with her upcoming projects. She will be gracing the silver screen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ and is set to star alongside Hrithik Roshan in the action thriller, ‘Fighter’.